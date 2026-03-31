The clock is ticking on Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, and if you’re looking for reliable spring cleaning solutions, now is the time to act. We sifted through thousands of price cuts to find nine cleaning game-changers, from pet odor removers to heavy-duty bathroom formulas.

Whether you’re looking to refresh your kitchen or deep-clean your carpets, these must-have finds are currently sitting at low prices worth shopping. Grab them before the sale officially ends on March 31.

Shop our top 9 spring cleaning picks on sale (up to 25% off) for a limited time!

Amazon HOTO Cordless Electric Spin Scrubber This electric spinning scrubber makes it that you're not straining your back to clean those hard-to-reach places in your home—think bathtub corners, where the oven meets the kitchen counters, and small closets. It comes with an extendable pole and six different brush heads for completing various tasks. Usually $89.99, it's now on sale for $67.99.

Amazon Good Natured All-Purpose Cleaner Concentrate This all-purpose cleaner comes in concentrate form—all you have to do is dilute it with water. It yields up to eight 16-ounce bottles of cleaner that you can use across the bathroom, bedroom, kitchen, and beyond. The formula is hypoallergenic, non-toxic, and free from artificial fragrances, too, so it's safe for pet-friendly homes, kiddos, and anyone who's sensitive to strong cleaning products. Snag a bottle for just $20 right now.

Amazon Good Natured Carpet Deodorizer & Freshener Powder If your carpets are needing a little love, this freshening powder will revive their fibers with a fresh lavender scent. Simply sprinkle it, wait, and vacuum it up to neutralize odors from pet accidents and spills. If lavender isn't your thing, it's also available in lemon, citrus, orange, and mahogany-coconut. Usually $29.99, the 31-ounce bag is now on sale for $25.49.

Amazon Stardrops The Pink Stuff Miracle Cleaning Paste This top-rated cleaning paste 'melts' away tough grime and pesky stains without you having to strain whilst scrubbing. A little goes a long way, so it's perfect for stowing away under the kitchen or bathroom sink when those spaces really need some TLC. Usually $5.97, it's now on sale for $5.07. "Cleaned my glass stove top with little effort on burnt on food," one Amazon reviewer wrote. "Cleans copper bottom pans nicely. Took soap scum off of the shower walls leaving them smooth and clean. Good value for the size of container, no annoying smell either." "I like how this product helps me clean with less elbow grease. Work smarter, not harder! However, this is not a miracle product. I don't think the paste itself does anything special," another person said. "It's a similar product to Soft Scrub, but with a nice, fruity smell that's less like chemical warfare. It is low-grit, which is good as it doesn't damage surfaces. On the other hand, it's not a super-scrubber."

Amazon Purriko Refrigerator Deodorizer Designed to maintain a fresh smell in your fridge and keep foods fresher for longer. Unlike boxes of baking soda, this deodorizer lasts longer with more efficient results. Besides the fridge, it also keeps odors at bay inside drawers, cars, gym bags, suitcases, and more. Usually $27.99, it's now on sale for $22.39.

Amazon Blueland Laundry Detergent Tablets These 100% plastic-free laundry tablets tackle tough stains like grass and coffee spills without harsh, disrupting chemicals. Since their formula is plant and mineral-based, it's safe for hypoallergenic households and sensitive skin. The bag contains tablets for 36 loads of laundry. Usually $15.99, it's now on sale for $14.39. That's just $0.40 per load.

Amazon SonicPower Foaming Drain Cleaner You'll definitely get a TikTok-worthy clean with these drain cleaners. The foamy formula is able to reach deep into the pipes and overflow spots traditional cleaning methods can't, breaking down gunk and grime that causes odor and gets in the way of fast draining. The duo comes with both lemon and lavender scents for $25.99.

Amazon Simpli-Magic Spin Mop It's time your grimy old mop gets an upgrade. This unfussy mop model comes with three different heads so you can really tailor your cleaning routine. All three are also machine washable for added ease. Snag the set for $39.98.

Amazon Sunny & Honey Pet Stain and Odor Remover This pet stain and odor formula employs enzymes to tackle both old and new stains across mattresses, rugs, couches, and synthetic materials—even hardwood. It's a must for keeping any pet home feeling fresh and brand-new. Find the gallon bottle for $22.49 now.

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