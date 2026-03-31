10 Spring Music Festivals For The Ultimate Girls' Getaway

There’s no better cure for the indoor isolation of winter than the warm energy of a spring music festival crowd. It’s a full sensory reset, you trade screen time for sunshine, chase your favorite bands, and make core memories with your closest friends.

According to Airbnb, “mainstage tourism” is officially on the rise, with travelers building entire trips around major cultural, sporting, and music events. In fact, 65 percent of top-searched dates and destinations align with events like Coachella and Carnival. So it's time to get outdoors, discover new bands, and add these 10 spring festivals to your group chat ASAP.

Check out these spring music festivals!

Getty Coachella, Indio CA There's a reason it's considered the most popular music festival of the last few decades. Coachella is known for being epic on a grand scale, with massive headliners performing every year. This year, the lineup features Lady Gaga, Green Day, and Post Malone, with a highly anticipated set by Sabrina Carpenter. Coachella will be happening on April 11 through 13 and again on April 18 to 20. Tickets typically sell out fast, so your best bet is to look into official resale options or join the waitlist.

Ultra Music Festival, Miami Ultra Music Festival, Miami This Miami-based electronic music festival, held from March 28 through 30, is known for its high-energy production and iconic performances. Bask in the Florida sunshine while jamming out to world-class DJs. Three-day tickets are a premium experience, often starting above $400.

Getty New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, New Orleans Nothing captures the soul of New Orleans quite like "Jazz Fest." Returning to the Fair Grounds Race Course from April 23 through May 3, 2026, this legendary 8-day celebration is a bucket-list ritual for any music lover. While the name says jazz, the 2026 lineup is a massive multi-genre powerhouse featuring Stevie Nicks, Raye, Lorde, and Jon Batiste alongside Nas, Lainey Wilson, and Kings of Leon. Whether you're there for the French creole food or the once-in-a-lifetime sets, it’s the ultimate immersion into Louisiana culture. Single-day tickets start at $109 (Tier 2), with Saturday-specific passes at $149, and full weekend passes starting at $429.

The Governor's Ball The Governor's Ball, NYC New York City’s biggest party takes over Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens from June 5–7, 2026. This year’s lineup includes Lorde, Stray Kids, and A$AP Rocky, with massive sets from Jennie (of BLACKPINK), Baby Keem, and Kali Uchis. Set against the iconic backdrop of the Unisphere rather than the old Randall's Island skyline, the festival features over 60 artists across three days. 3-Day GA passes start at $349, with single-day tickets beginning at $159. If you’re looking to wrap up spring with the best of indie, K-pop, and hip-hop, this is your destination.

Tortuga Music Festival Tortuga Music Festival, Fort Lauderdale Tortuga turns the Fort Lauderdale shore into the ultimate tropical mosh pit from April 10–12. This isn't your average beach party; the 2026 lineup is a powerhouse mix featuring Post Malone, Kenny Chesney, and Riley Green, with support from Ice Cube and The Fray. GA passes start at $185.

Getty Joshua Tree Music Festival, CA Grab your fave pair of indie pants and tie-dye top for this one-of-a-kind experience at the beautiful, folkadelic event. What makes this festival special is that it's open to all ages, so it's perfect for families who want to experience great music and delicious food. You can attend from May 14–17. The festival uses tiered pricing, so the earlier you buy, the better the deal. Check the official website for current rates, but the cheapest one starts at $50, making it one of the more budget-friendly options on this list.

Getty Stagecoach Country Music Festival, Indio, CA The "Mane Stage" returns to the Empire Polo Club in Indio from April 24–26, 2026, for a weekend that defines the modern country movement. Following Coachella’s lead, the 2026 lineup is a masterclass in genre-bending, featuring headliners Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, and Post Malone. But the real draw is the deep-cut variety: from the nostalgic rock of Journey and Hootie & The Blowfish to high-energy sets from Pitbull and Ludacris. With the reimagined Mustang Stage and "Belt Buckle Friday" themes, this is the ultimate country pilgrimage for those who want their boots in the desert sand. GA 3-day passes start at $549, while the most dedicated fans can opt for Corral Reserved seating starting at $1,199.

SunFest SunFest, West Palm Beach, FL Florida’s largest waterfront music and art festival returns to the West Palm Beach shoreline from May 1–3, 2026. Known for its eclectic atmosphere and famous floating bars, SunFest is the ultimate spring "reset" where the breeze from the Intracoastal meets three stages of non-stop hits. While the 2026 headliners are being guarded closely, the festival continues its tradition of mixing massive names like Nelly and Billy Idol with breakout local talent. Single-day advance tickets start at $80, but the real move is the 3-day pass for $170. Pro tip: Check their "Ways to Save" page early—seniors, military, and "locals" can snag one-day passes for as low as $60 if they book before the April 27 deadline.

Breakaway Breakaway, Multiple Cities As North America’s largest touring festival, Breakaway is about connection and community on a massive scale. With 15 stops this year, the spring season kicks off in Dallas (April 10–11) followed by Tampa (April 17–18). It’s the perfect alternative for those who want big-name talent in a more personal, intimate setting, with tickets starting at $159.

Visit Napa Valley BottleRock, Napa Valley This Memorial Day Weekend, May 22–24, 2026, Napa Valley's BottleRock is leaning heavily into millennial nostalgia. World-class wine and Michelin-star culinary stages share the spotlight with legendary headliners like Foo Fighters, Backstreet Boys, Lorde, and LCD Soundsystem. With a stacked undercard featuring Lil Wayne, Zedd, and Ludacris, BottleRock remains the destination for those who want their festival experience to include a side of wine country fun. 3-day passes are officially sold out, but you can still join the waitlist for single-day tickets or check verified resale platforms.

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