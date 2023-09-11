14 Must-Reads From The Oprah Winfrey Book Club
Oprah Winfrey is much more than a legend. She's one of the reigning stars of daytime TV, creating such a memorable empire that just her first name carries weight. She's full of wisdomand loves celebrating the success of others. Excuse me, that's grounds for a standing ovation.
In addition to all of the things she's accomplished, Oprah has steadily added books to her book club list since 1996. To date, there are 101 titles she's read and chosen to share with others. If you're thinking, "That's a lot of booksm" then I agree. But, her goal is to highlight both seasoned and new writers who dare to weave together fiction as well as nonfiction works.
After going through the list, here's everything we think you need to add to your at-home library.
Bittersweet by Susan CainBittersweet tackles an emotion we know all too well — sadness. Susan Cain calls for readers to acknowledge that they don't always feel positive, especially when heartbreaking things occur in life.
Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver
My 9th grade English teacher introduced me to The Bean Trees by Barbara Kingsolver, and I've been intrigued with her novels ever since. It comes as no surprise that Demon Copperhead continues to give a name and face to the perils the young face while growing up. In this case, Demon is learning to come to terms with his upbringing along with the feeling he's not being seen.
Nightcrawling by Leila Mottley
With the odds seemingly stacked against them, siblings Kiara and Marcus do what they can to survive while also helping a young neighbor. However, a chance encounter with a stranger grants Kiara with a job that helps sustain them — until she's caught up in a web of secrets that begins with an investigation. Found out what fate has in store for her in Nightcrawling.
Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family by Robert Kolker
Robert Kolker takes a look at how six of the Galvin children were diagnosed with schizophrenia while the other four weren't. Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family details how a 'perfect' example of a nuclear family grappled with secrets and mental illness, something that sounds all too familiar.
Olive, Again by Elizabeth Strout
Olive is all at once stubborn and lovable in Olive, Again. From an odd birth experience to her reluctance to accept an inheritance, Olive's life goes through a series of ups and downs that readers will be able to resonate with.
Wild by Cheryl Strayed
In a different take of Eat, Pray, Love, young Cheryl decides to go on a hike of more than a thousand miles after the death of her mother and dissolution of her marriage. Her journey is one of self-discovery and healing all at once.
Sula by Toni Morrison
Two friends, Nel and Sula, have a strong bond that takes them through many stages in their lives. But when a betrayal rocks their friendship, they find themselves on opposing sides. Learn what their outcome is in Sula.
House of Sand and Fog by Andre Dubus III
Living with roommates can prove to be tricky but one thing's for sure - stories and lives often intertwine. House of Sand and Fog weaves a tale of strangers whose lives do just that and then some.
The Poisonwood Bible by Barbara Kingsolver
The Poisonwood Bible follows the Price family, led by devout Evangelist Nathan, as they travel to the Congo in 1959. Determined to save souls, Nathan's fierceness and stubborn nature lead to tragedy that changes the trajectory of the women in his life.
White Oleander by Janet Fitch
When Astrid's mother is sentenced for committing murder, she faces herself immersed in the foster care system in Los Angeles. As the things she faces changes from each home she's placed in, Astrid comes of age and somehow finds her footing.
The Pilot's Wifeby Anita Shreve
The Way of Integrity: Finding The Path to Your True Self by Martha Beck
Martha Beck paints a case of what it means to live a life that aligns with our true self in The Way of Integrity: Finding The Path to Your True Self. She also shares what happens when we fall out of that alignment but offers attainable ways to figure out who we really are.
Bewilderment by Richard Powers
When astrobiologist Theo Byrne finds himself coming to terms with his wife's death and their son's troubled behavior, he finds himself willing to do whatever it takes to get him the help he needs. Faced with a chance to try a neurofeedback treatment that features the brain patterns of his late wife, Theo decides it's worth trying in Bewilderment.
Gilead by Marilynne Robinson
Reverend John Ames decides to write to his son about his family's history - particularly that of his father and grandfather in Gilead. It's a tale that weaves together spirituality, wisdom and more.
More titles on Oprah Winfrey's Book Club List:
- The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese
- Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano
- That Bird Has My Wings by Jarvis Jay Masters
- Finding Me by Viola Davis
- The Love Songs of W.E.B. Dubois by Honorée Fanonne Jeffers
- The Sweetness of Water by Nathan Harris
- Home by Marilynne Robinson
- Lila by Marilynn Robinson
- Jack by Maryilnne Robinson
- Caste: The Origins of Our Discontent by Isabel Wilkerson
- Deacon King Kong by James McBride
- American Dirt: A Novel by Jeanine Cummins
- The Water Dancer: A Novel by Ta-Nehisi Coates
- Becoming by Michelle Obama
- The Sun Does Shine by Anthony Ray Hinton
- An American Marriage by Tayari Jones
- Behold the Dreamers by Imbolo Mbue
- Love Warrior by Glennon Doyle
- The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead
- Ruby by Cynthia Bond
- The Invention of Wings by Sue Monk Kidd
- The Twelve Tribes of Hattie by Ayana Mathis
- A Tale of Two Cities by Charles Dickens
- Great Expectations by Charles Dickens
- Freedom by Jonathan Franzen
- Say You're One of Them by Uwen Akpan
- The Story of Edgar Sawtelle by David Wroblewski
- A New Earth by Eckhart Tolle
- The New Pillars of the Earth by Ken Follett
- Love in the Time of Cholera by Gabriel García Márquez
- Middlesex by Jeffrey Eugenides
- The Road by Cormac McCarthy
- The Measure of a Man by Sidney Poitier
- Night by Elie Wiesel
- A Million Little Pieces by James Frey
- Light In August by William Faulkner
- The Sound and Fury by William Faulkner
- As I lay Dying by William Faulkner
- The Good Earth by Pearl S. Buck
- Anna Karenina by Leo Tolstoy
- The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter by Carson McCullers
- One Hundred Years of Solitude by Gabriel García Márquez
- Cry, The Beloved Country by Alan Paton
- East of Eden by John Steinbeck
- Fall on Your Knees by Ann-Marie MacDonald
- A Fine Balance by Rohinton Mistry
- The Corrections by Jonathan Franzen
- Cane River by Lalita Tademy
- Stolen Livens by Malika Oufkir and Michėle Fitoussi
- Icy Sparks by Gwyn Hyman Rubio
- We Were The Mulvaneys by Joyce Carol Oates
- Drowing Ruth by C/hristina Schwartz
- Open House by Elizabeth Berg
- While I was Gone by Sue Miller
- The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison
- Back Roads by Tawni O'Dell
- Daughter of Fortune by Isabel Allende
- Gap Creek by Robert Morgan
- Vinegar Hill by Manette Ansay
- River, Cross My Heart by Breena Clarke
- Tara Road by Maeve Binchy
- Mother of Pearl by Melinda Haynes
- The Reader by Bernhard Schlink
- Jewel by Bret Lott
- Where the Heart Is by Billie Letts
- What Looks Like Crazy on an Ordinary Day by Pearl Cleage
