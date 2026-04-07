What's Jessi Ngatikaura's Net Worth?

I'm less familiar with reality TV than I am historical dramas like The Gilded Age or teen romances like The Summer I Turned Pretty. But if there's one thing I'm always curious about when it comes to reality shows like The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, it's all the details we can't see behind the scenes.

If you're curious about the numbers behind some of your favorite shows, then you've come to the right place! Keep scrolling for some details about Jessi Ngatikaura's net worth — and if you're super curious, check out How The KarJenners Grow Their Net Worth and How Rich Each RHOSLC Cast Member Actually Is.

Keep reading for some insight into Jessi Ngatikaura's net worth thanks to The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Is Jessi Ngatikaura a millionaire? Jessi Ngatikaura (who has 1.9 million followers on TikTok and 1.8 million followers on Instagram at the time this article was written), reportedly has a net worth of $1.65 million. The star owns JZ Styles Salon & Hair Extension Co. and a hair designer school called JZ Academy. According to their website JZ Styles aims "to blaze the trail, unapologetically being ourselves, and we celebrate your journey of self-expression alongside us!" while JZ Academy is a place "where students study the art of hair and graduate confident and ready to begin their careers."

Is Whitney Leavitt a millionaire? Hulu Jessi isn't the only MomTok star people are curious about. Whitney Leavitt, who recently starred in Dancing with the Stars, is reportedly worth $1 million thanks to The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, her stint on DWTS, and her current role as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway. She also revealed she made $20,000 from promoting a sex toy on social media.

Where can I watch The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives? Hulu All 10 episodes of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 4 premiered on Hulu March 12, 2026. Here's a full breakdown: Season 4, Episode 1 "The Book of Taking Flight"

"The Book of Taking Flight" Season 4, Episode 2 "The Book of Secrets"

"The Book of Secrets" Season 4, Episode 3 "The Book of True Colors"

"The Book of True Colors" Season 4, Episode 4 "The Book of Exodus"

"The Book of Exodus" Season 4, Episode 5 "The Book of Power and Pain"

"The Book of Power and Pain" Season 4, Episode 6 "The Book of Conceit"

"The Book of Conceit" Season 4, Episode 7 "The Book of Fragile Egos"

"The Book of Fragile Egos" Season 4, Episode 8 "The Book of Unearthing"

"The Book of Unearthing" Season 4, Episode 9 "The Book of Coveting"

"The Book of Coveting" Season 4, Episode 10 "The Book of Thorns and Roses"

Follow Brit + Co on Facebook for more Secret Lives of Mormon Wives news and updates on Jessi Ngatikaura.