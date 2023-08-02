Keeping Up With The Kash: How The KarJenners Grow Their Net Worth
Unless we’re talking about Kim K’s minimalist design aesthetic, more is more for the Kardashian clan. More homes, more cars, more kids, more ultra-niche products that have somehow made two of them billionaires (well, kind of), and most importantly: more money.
As far as the pop culture icons' net worths, the number varies between family members, with Kim maxing out at $1.8 billion (yes, with a “B”), Kylie at $600 million, OG momager Kris at $230 million, and Kendall reportedly at $45 million. While these numbers are more than impressive, nothing fuels the family more than their insatiable desire for more (after all, this is a big point of contention between Kim and Kourtney in the current season of Hulu’s The Kardashians).
Of course, each family member has their own business: Kim's Skims and SKKN, Khloe's Good American, Kendall's 818, Kourtney's Poosh, and Kyle's beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics — all of which are *reportedly* thriving. But despite their exorbitant wealth, the Kardashian-Jenner businesswomen have some (frankly) bizarre ways to keep their net flow positive. Here's how the Kardashian net worth keeps growing.
Kardashian Kloset
This one is a little, well, off putting — at least for me. If you’re looking for Kardashian-approved items, look no further than Kardashian Kloset, an online marketplace of brand new and pre-loved Kardashian clothing, accessories, and shoes. The site launched in 2019 and is run by Robert Kardashian Sr.’s cousin Cici Bussey (who occasionally pops up on the show), and it’s full of pieces from each family member (kids items included), so fans can browse and buy items that may or may not have been touched by the Kardashian Fountain of Youth.
Sure, this may be a normal way to clean out closets. IDK — maybe it’s just me, but I don’t think billionaires need to sell their $65,000 alligator Birkin bags (yes, this was actually one of Kylie’s listings) or $450 bra and panty set (thank you, Kris) for pocket change. Don’t they get most of this stuff for free?
Spoiler alert: they do. Kim’s collection boasts many “rare” Balenciaga pieces, the designer brand she has been a longtime ambassador for, and Khloe came under fire for selling a piece that designer Christian Cowan lent to her. Not shockingly, the site doesn’t sit well with much of the public — Google even suggests “Kardashian Kloset charity,” based on the assumption that the family is donating the revenue. Meanwhile, some items were reportedly sold for nine(!!!) times their retail value, all in the name of "promoting sustainability." The site aims to “share a part of the Kardashian Jenner family lifestyle" — just without returns, refunds, cancellations, or exchanges.
The Church of Kris
Bow down to our lord, savior, and Kardashian momager, Kris Jenner! In 2009, Kris co-founded California Community Church, a “Christ-centric” church that encourages the public to “bring your mess.” Let’s be honest — this is a tax haven for the Kardashians, and that might be all it is to them.
Everyone knows that the family generally goes to Hillsong, and formerly, Ye’s Sunday Service. After a little digging, Nylon found that “Kim gives the traditional 10% of her income as a tithing to the church, which could be lessening her taxable income while also handing Kris money directly. Kim also made the church the beneficiary of her eBay charity auctions, with the church pocketing over $60,000 between 2012 and 2013. Churches are usually exempt from taxes, but in 2016, CCC found itself in a tax scandal with liens for unpaid taxes. While it’s unclear what the money is going to, members are required to pay a $1,000 monthly membership fee, as well as the 10% tithing, coincidentally the same percentage the Momager takes…” Maybe not-so-coincidental, at least if you ask me.
Keeping It Klean
Kris isn’t just a church-owner and momager, though (but she does hold the trademark for the latter term). She’s emerging as the face of her own brand, a line of cleaning products called Safely. Co-founded alongside frequent Kardashian business partner and Shark Tank “Shark” Emma Grede and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen (who quickly left the company after bullying a teenager), the brand sets itself apart from the Methods and Cloroxes of the world thanks to its plant-based formulation, which according to Jenner, are a first in the category. As of today, you can find Safely in thousands of Walmart and Target stores, and through the almost-defunct Bed Bath & Beyond and Amazon.
Luxury SponCon Giveaway
You’ve probably seen one of the Kardashian-Jenners post a “luxury giveaway” on their socials at one point or another — I know I have. It’s no secret that the KarJenners have used sponsored content to make their millions, but this version appears as “organic content,” and usually Kourtney’s first baby daddy, Scott Disick, is involved.
To enter, hopeful-winners go to Scott’s IG, follow all the brands he’s following, and comment on the giveaway’s post. This viral TikTok breaks down the giveaways pretty nicely, but long story short, each of the brands followed by Disick is paying $25,000 for their involvement — therefore giving $1.8 million to the pair who posted and likely the company who hosts these giveaways, Curated Businesses.
In September, a $40 million lawsuit was filed against Kim and Scott for a lottery that included a trip to Beverly Hills, some expensive items, $100,000 and the chance to “shop like Kim.” Winners were announced, but plaintiffs claim the lottery was (*gasp*) a front for Curated Businesses to “sell personal information to advertisers,” Nylon shared. “Those who entered were allegedly inundated with ads and unsolicited content from hundreds of advertisers.”
Nevertheless, just two months later Khloe posted another giveaway in partnership with Savvy Giveaways for a nursery valued at $10,000. Considering her family’s recent legal troubles, it certainly seems like a huge risk…but then again I’m not a multimillionaire continually trying to grow my fortune.
“Kim Kardashian: Hollywood”
Kim Kardashian: Hollywood is a role playing game that simulates living like Kim K through photo shoots, publicity stunts, and tasks delegated by “Kim” herself. Users run on “energy” to gain fans, make money, and get new outfits, but when your “energy” (inevitably) runs out, you can buy more through one of the many in-app purchases.
KarJenner fans get the opportunity of their dreams — to become besties with Kim, “travel” to chic, exclusive destinations, and rise to extreme fame…all from the comfort of your couch.
Lemme Take This Real Quick
Kourtney recently launched her supplement brand, Lemme, much to the surprise of *basically* everyone. Although Kourtney is known for her healthy lifestyle (How can anyone forget the great Kardashian Candy Controversy?!) But since she shared that she launched Lemme after feeling “pressure” from family — it makes it difficult to believe that she really uses them.
Kendall + Kylie Probably Don’t Know About This
OK — I can believe that Kendall and Kylie were involved with their clothing brand, Kendall + Kylie, in 2012…but now? Forget about it! The brand, which sells everything from okay-quality sweaters to swimwear, smartwatches and hand sanitizer wipes now lines the racks at TJ Maxx, PacSun, and Amazon. Even so, they are still in business after a decade, which is pretty impressive.
Like I said — I'm not a millionaire. Maybe these are all very-legitimate streams of income. Or maybe not. Anyway, BRB while I take my $65,000 Kylie Jenner Birkin bag to Kris’s church while establishing my (virtual) fame and BFF status with Kim à la Kim Kardashian: Hollywood!
Header image courtesy of Hulu.
