The Jaw-Dropping 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Season 2 Trailer Is Finally Here!

The internet was locked into The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives when it premiered on Hulu last year — and not just because these women basically founded MomTok. We had so many questions about Whitneys's relationships with the rest of the women, the Galentine's Day celebration, and that soda obsession, and good news for anyone else who hasn't been able to stop thinking about it: The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 is on its way!

Here's everything we know about The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2, streaming on Hulu May 15.

Is there a trailer for 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' season 2? Yes! The trailer dropped on April 22, 2025 — and it did NOT disappoint!

Is there a season 2 for Secret Lives of Mormon Wives? Yes, season 2 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is on the way. New episodes drop this May, and season 2 is going to be "better" than season 1. "But I do think this one is going to be just as good, if not better, than our first season," Taylor Frankie Paul says in an interview with People. "So far, I think everything has been so fun and entertaining to experience for myself." But that's not all! Six women from the group (Taylor Frankie Paul, Mikayla Matthews, Mayci Neeley, Jen Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaura, and Layla Taylor) are headed to Las Vegas after the premiere for a roundtable-style discussion, games, and surprises according to People. They'll be at The Venetian Resort's Palazzo Theatre in Vegas on June 7 for MomTok: The Unholy Tea (you can get more info here). “We’re beyond excited to bring MomTok directly to our fans at The Venetian Resort," they said in a press release. "This show is our chance to connect, let loose and give audiences an unforgettable girls’ night out in Vegas – a city that’s become such an iconic part of our story!”

Where can I watch the new Secret Lives of Mormon Wives? The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 is coming to Hulu on May 15, 2025.

How many episodes of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives are there? There are 8 episodes of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives so far. Stay tuned for the full list of season 2 episodes, but for now, here are the episodes you can watch! Season 1, Episode 1 "The First Book of Taylor" premiered on September 6, 2024

Who's in the cast of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2? Disney/Hulu The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 will see the return of our favorite MomTok creators, as well as some new additions: Jen Affleck

Demi Engemann

Whitney Leavitt

Mikayla Matthews

Mayci Neeley

Jessi Ngatikaura

Taylor Frankie Paul

Layla Taylor

Miranda Hope

