Here's the breakdown.
What's Whitney Leavitt's Net Worth?
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Keep reading for some insight into Whitney Leavitt's net worth thanks to The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.
Whitney Leavitt's Net Worth
Whitney Leavitt starred in a recent season of Dancing with the Stars in 2025. Whitney and her partner Mark Ballas were eliminated during the Prince Night semi-finals on November 18, 2025. Levitt’s dance background made her one of the most talented stars of the season.
Since Leavitt made it farther than Affleck, all the way to the second-to-last week, her highest bonus was $50,000.
Hulu
Whitney Leavitt is also starring as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway. She made her debut on February 2, and will play the iconic role until May 3.
Leavitt also confessed she made $20,000 from promoting a sex toy on social media. She is reportedly worth $1 million.
Disney/Stewart Cook
All 10 episodes of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 4 premiered on Hulu March 12, 2026. Here's a full breakdown:
- Season 4, Episode 1 "The Book of Taking Flight"
- Season 4, Episode 2 "The Book of Secrets"
- Season 4, Episode 3 "The Book of True Colors"
- Season 4, Episode 4 "The Book of Exodus"
- Season 4, Episode 5 "The Book of Power and Pain"
- Season 4, Episode 6 "The Book of Conceit"
- Season 4, Episode 7 "The Book of Fragile Egos"
- Season 4, Episode 8 "The Book of Unearthing"
- Season 4, Episode 9 "The Book of Coveting"
- Season 4, Episode 10 "The Book of Thorns and Roses"
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