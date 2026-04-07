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Here's the breakdown.

What's Whitney Leavitt's Net Worth?

Whitney Leavitt Net Worth
Hulu
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Apr 07, 2026
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

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In the world of reality TV, I'm always curious about what's actually going on behind the scenes. And if you're curious about the numbers behind some of your favorite shows, then you've come to the right place! Wondering how much your favorite The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star makes? Keep scrolling — and if you're super curious, check out How The KarJenners Grow Their Net Worth and How Rich Each RHOSLC Cast Member Actually Is.

Keep reading for some insight into Whitney Leavitt's net worth thanks to The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Whitney Leavitt's Net Worth

Whitney Leavitt starred in a recent season of Dancing with the Stars in 2025. Whitney and her partner Mark Ballas were eliminated during the Prince Night semi-finals on November 18, 2025. Levitt’s dance background made her one of the most talented stars of the season.

Since Leavitt made it farther than Affleck, all the way to the second-to-last week, her highest bonus was $50,000.

Whitney Leavitt

Hulu

Whitney Leavitt is also starring as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway. She made her debut on February 2, and will play the iconic role until May 3.

Leavitt also confessed she made $20,000 from promoting a sex toy on social media. She is reportedly worth $1 million.

The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives kids

Disney/Stewart Cook

All 10 episodes of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 4 premiered on Hulu March 12, 2026. Here's a full breakdown:

  • Season 4, Episode 1 "The Book of Taking Flight"
  • Season 4, Episode 2 "The Book of Secrets"
  • Season 4, Episode 3 "The Book of True Colors"
  • Season 4, Episode 4 "The Book of Exodus"
  • Season 4, Episode 5 "The Book of Power and Pain"
  • Season 4, Episode 6 "The Book of Conceit"
  • Season 4, Episode 7 "The Book of Fragile Egos"
  • Season 4, Episode 8 "The Book of Unearthing"
  • Season 4, Episode 9 "The Book of Coveting"
  • Season 4, Episode 10 "The Book of Thorns and Roses"

Follow Brit + Co on Facebook for more Secret Lives of Mormon Wives news and updates on Whitney Leavitt.

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