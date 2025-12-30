Here's How Rich Each 'RHOSLC' Cast Member Actually Is

When it comes to my unhealthy obsession with reality TV, I get super nosy about the cast members and their personal lives. I want to know everything, from who they dated to what their star sign is, and what life was like before finding fame on the small screen.

But what I’m often most curious about is the net worth of the cast members. It’s always fascinating to unpack how much money these reality stars make, considering they’ve built entire careers out of simply living their lives. (More power to them, honestly.)

Lately, I’ve been super hooked on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. It’s fascinating to watch the ladies beef amid gorgeous mountain backdrops and snow-covered landscapes. True television gold, tbh!

If you’ve been dying to uncover the reported net worth of your favorite The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City stars, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s the estimated sum each star from the hit Bravo series is reportedly worth.

Lisa Barlow Koury Angelo/Bravo Lisa Barlow reportedly has a net worth of $5 million. Okay, girl, get that bag! She’s been making waves on the series since it premiered in season 1, and despite the chaos she brings to the table, the show wouldn’t be the same without her. Aside from her Bravo paycheck, Barlow also owns a Tequila brand, Vida Tequila, and a marketing company, Luxe.

Mary Cosby Koury Angelo/Bravo Mary Cosby has been an on-and-off cast member on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City since season 1, and she has a habit of stealing every scene she’s in. But even off camera, she’s busy swimming in cash, given her reported net worth of $5 million. Reportedly, she inherited much of her wealth when her grandmother passed away, but she also earns income from her husband’s many businesses.

Whitney Rose Koury Angelo/Bravo Whitney Rose has also been gripping audiences with her on-screen drama since season 1 of RHWOSLC, and she’s still entertaining us all these years later. Rose reportedly has a net worth of $3 million. Her skincare and jewelry lines contribute to her net worth, both of which have been featured on the series.

Heather Gay Koury Angelo/Bravo Heather Gay is another OG RHWOSLC veteran who has been on the series since the very beginning. She is reportedly worth $1.7 million. While her divorce left her a little less wealthy than her castmates, aside from the show, Gay built her wealth through her brand, Beauty Lab + Laser, and her bestselling memoir, Bad Mormon.

Jennie Nguyen BRAVO Joining during the show’s second season, Jennie Nguyen is reportedly worth $3 million. Nguyen previously owned several medical spas and had a former modeling career, both of which likely brought her millions. However, her current income is mainly from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Meredith Marks Koury Angelo/Bravo When she’s not busy stirring up drama on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, she’s running her side business as a jewelry and fashion designer, which has found her tremendous success in the entertainment world. The star also has a successful husband who contributes to her wealthy lifestyle. Marks is estimated to have a net worth of $1 million. Nice!

Angie Katsanevas Koury Angelo/Bravo Angie Katsanevas has been a part of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City since season 3. While she’s been accused of being a part of the Greek mafia, thanks to her costar Meredith Marks, Katsanevas brings in her fortune through her Utah, Ohio, and Idaho-based salons, Lunatic Fringe Salon. Katsanevas is one of the richest members of the show, with an estimated net worth of $5 million.

Bronwyn Newport Koury Angelo/Bravo Bronwyn Newport is a newer addition to the housewives franchise, joining the Salt Lake City series in season 5. The star is reportedly worth $1 million; however, her husband, Todd Bradley, is worth $24 million, making them the richest couple on the show. Aside from the series, Newport makes her money as a Broadway producer.

Monica Garcia BRAVO Monica Garcia, who joined the series for season 4, is one of the less rich stars. Garcia's net worth is estimated to be between $300,000 and $1 million. Garcia brings in cash from her business, Brea Beauty, as well as alimony and child support from her ex-husband, Mike Fowler.

Britani Bateman Koury Angelo/Bravo Newer cast member, Britani Bateman, who joined the show in season 5, is estimated to be worth less than $1 million. Bateman has worn many hats throughout her career, including Broadway actor, professional dancer, model, voice-over artist, and recording artist. Aside from RHOSLC, Bateman runs PURE Productions and works in real estate development.

Jen Shah BRAVO Last but not least, Jen Shah. The star hasn't appeared on the series since season 3, after her infamous arrest, which made it into one of the episodes. Shah went to jail for running a telemarketing scheme and producer Andy Cohen has confirmed that after her release from prison on December 10th, she will not return to the series. However, she still earns income from her business ventures, including JXA Fashion, Shah Beauty, and The Real Shah Lashes.

Who else can’t wait for more seasons of the gripping reality show? I am dying to know what happens in season 7, considering all the chaos that’s unfolded right before our eyes in season 6. Honestly, I’m not sure how they’re gonna top the drama this time around, but they always find a way.

What are your thoughts on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City? Let us know in the comments below.