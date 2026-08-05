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Xaden, is that you?! 🐉

Everything Josh Heuston Has Said About Xaden & Those 'Fourth Wing' Casting Rumors

josh heuston xaden fourth wing cast rumors
Amazon/John Nacion/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Aug 05, 2026
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams is B+C’s Entertainment Editor, Celebrity Interviewer, and On-Air Host with over 8 years of experience in the media space. Her interviews have amassed millions of views, and have been referenced in Vanity Fair, Deadline, and People. Whether she’s analyzing costumes, writing a movie review, or laughing with the hottest A-listers, she loves exploring themes of hope, restoration, and beauty. Chloe received a degree in American Southern Studies and Creative Writing from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and currently lives in New York City with an alarming amount of notebooks. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and TikTok and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

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If you're a fan of Fourth Wing, then you probably know that Josh Heuston has been a fancast for the role of Xaden...and that he's been asked about it countless times. But is he actually starring in the show? Let's take a look at what he's actually said about those casting rumors, shall we?

Here's what Josh Heuston has said about all those Fourth Wing rumors — and whether he's playing Xaden.

Josh Heuston is playing coy about playing Xaden.

josh heuston fourth wing xaden cast rumors

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images/Amazon

When we asked Josh about the potential that he'll be riding a dragon in the near future, he simply replied, "I've said it before, we'll leave it up to the scribes, I suppose. Or the writers, however you wanna say that."

Sneaky!

And he has something "big" coming up.

off campus season 2 josh heuston justin kohl

Prime Video

Josh Heuston actually told KIIS FM in May 2026 that he'd booked a "very big" show (and ICYMI, nothing's been announced quite yet). He also confirmed he's "bulking" for his new role.

I wonder if he's bulking for some dragon riding?

Josh Heuston knows about the Xaden fancasts.

josh heuston in dune prophecy

HBO Max

The actor told CinemaBlend that "BookTok is a fun place to be, and I'm on social media, so I've seen some stuff. But, yeah, I think if the story is there and I resonate with it, then I'm open to doing things in general."

Is Josh Heuston already under a 'Fourth Wing' NDA?

Josh Heuston from off campus is a rumored actor for Xaden Riorson

Prime Video

He went on the Today Show, where he could neither confirm or deny the rumor he'd join the Fourth Wing show. "What can I say?" he said. "The book's great." When asked if he'd do it if offered the role, he dodged the question, and the anchor replied with, "It sounds like there's an NDA involved."

Josh Heuston "loves" fantasy.

Josh Heuston in Dune: Prophecy on HBO Max

HBO Max

"I've definitely seen some things," Josh Heuston shared with People at the Amazon Upfront in 2026. "The books are amazing and I love fantasy, and everything involved in that genre. So who knows?"

And there's one potential Easter Egg on his Instagram.

josh heuston instagram fourth wing cast rumors

Josh Heuston/Instagram

Josh's Instagram bio is nothing but a dragon at the moment...which feels like it could be a major Easter egg, no?

Could you see Josh Heuston as Xaden, or would you rather see him as a different Fourth Wing character? Tell us in the comments!

booktok fourth wing prime video tv celebrity

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