If you're a fan of Fourth Wing, then you probably know that Josh Heuston has been a fancast for the role of Xaden...and that he's been asked about it countless times. But is he actually starring in the show? Let's take a look at what he's actually said about those casting rumors, shall we?

Here's what Josh Heuston has said about all those Fourth Wing rumors — and whether he's playing Xaden.

Josh Heuston is playing coy about playing Xaden. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images/Amazon When we asked Josh about the potential that he'll be riding a dragon in the near future, he simply replied, "I've said it before, we'll leave it up to the scribes, I suppose. Or the writers, however you wanna say that." Sneaky!

And he has something "big" coming up. Prime Video Josh Heuston actually told KIIS FM in May 2026 that he'd booked a "very big" show (and ICYMI, nothing's been announced quite yet). He also confirmed he's "bulking" for his new role. I wonder if he's bulking for some dragon riding?

Josh Heuston knows about the Xaden fancasts. HBO Max The actor told CinemaBlend that "BookTok is a fun place to be, and I'm on social media, so I've seen some stuff. But, yeah, I think if the story is there and I resonate with it, then I'm open to doing things in general."

Is Josh Heuston already under a 'Fourth Wing' NDA? Prime Video He went on the Today Show, where he could neither confirm or deny the rumor he'd join the Fourth Wing show. "What can I say?" he said. "The book's great." When asked if he'd do it if offered the role, he dodged the question, and the anchor replied with, "It sounds like there's an NDA involved."

Josh Heuston "loves" fantasy. HBO Max "I've definitely seen some things," Josh Heuston shared with People at the Amazon Upfront in 2026. "The books are amazing and I love fantasy, and everything involved in that genre. So who knows?"

And there's one potential Easter Egg on his Instagram. Josh Heuston/Instagram Josh's Instagram bio is nothing but a dragon at the moment...which feels like it could be a major Easter egg, no?

Could you see Josh Heuston as Xaden, or would you rather see him as a different Fourth Wing character? Tell us in the comments!