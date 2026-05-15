It won't be long before we're able to press play on the Fourth Wing TV show — and hopefully it's sooner rather than later! We've gotten some exciting updates on the cast rumors (like Josh Heuston teasing whether we'll see him riding a dragon) and author Rebecca Yarros revealing she trusts producer Michael B. Jordan and the rest of the team "completely." If she's not worried, that totally sets me at ease! But the biggest question (besides who will be playing Xaden) is about when we can watch the show.

When is Fourth Wing TV show coming out?

The Fourth Wing TV show is officially in pre-production instead of development, so now we have absolute confirmation that the show is coming.

When Prime Video made their Wheel of Time series (which ran from 2021-2025), the show was in development for around a year by the time Amazon greenlit the show in October 2018. Rosamund Pike was cast as the lead actor in June 2019 and the show officially premiered in November 2021. I say all this just to give us a framework for what the timeline for a high-fantasy Prime Video show could be.

Following that same framework, if the Fourth Wing show was just greenlit in May 2026, we could see cast announcements by the end of the year or the very beginning of 2027. But with all the casting, writing, filming, and editing that still lies ahead, based on Prime Video's previous timelines, we might not see the first episode of Fourth Wing until 2028 or 2029.

Of course, this isn't confirmed, but I always like having an idea of what to expect!