"No Obvious Choices": Michael B. Jordan Just Got "Honest" About Finding The Perfect 'Fourth Wing' Cast

Michael B. Jordan already gave us an "unexpected" update on Prime Video's Fourth Wing TV show when he revealed where the show is in its pre-production phase. "Trust me, I know how beloved this franchise IP is and we’re diligently…We’re in the lab; we’re cooking up. We got it. It’s coming," he told Deadline. "It’s early stages, but I feel how much people care about this one. It’s not lost on us.”

Well, the actor (who's executive producing the romantasy adaptation) also just spoke on what kind of casting we can expect — which is arguably the most talked-about part of the entire process. (Seriously, have you seen all the different fan casts?!).

Here's what Michael B. Jordan's latest update on the Fourth Wing TV show cast because I know you're on the edge of your seat!

Michael B. Jordan promises the 'Fourth Wing' cast won't be "obvious" or "cheesy." #michaelbjordan #xadenriorson #rebeccayarros #booktok ♬ Ordinary - Alex Warren @britandco ummm could we get Michael b Jordan as xaden?? #fourthwing The Sinners actor opened up about the casting process for making sure every single role in the Fourth Wing show is just right — because Jordan clearly knows how important it is to choose the right people. While some fans of the book are hoping for famous A-listers and others are hoping for unknown actors, it sounds like we could have a combination of both. "When it's done the right way, I think you can have a nice balance where casting won't be distracting," Michael B. Jordan told the BBC. "It allows people to, like, fall in love with the characters that they have imagined in their head without any baggage, with projecting their own feelings on certain casts. So just know, it's nothing cheesy coming out. It ain't no obvious choices. I think it's going to be something that feels honest." But will Jordan himself take on a starring role? "I don't know," he says honestly. Okay, listen, that's not a no! I would love to see Jordan onscreen, even if it's in a cameo or a smaller role. I think that could be a fun wink for audience members.

