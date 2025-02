The First Official Look At Josh O'Connor In 'Knives Out 3' Is Hot

Babe wake up, Knives Out 3 is officially on its way! It's been almost two years since we saw Benoit Blanc solve his second case in Netflix's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The film (which stars Janelle Monae, Madelyn Cline, and Kathryn Hahn) followed a case of secret identities, intrigue, and also received an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay, NBD. On May 24, 2024 Netflix confirmed that Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is coming, and on June 10, they confirmed filming began outside London!

Here's everything you need to know about Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, including a first look at the characters.

Your first official look at Josh O'Connor in 'Knives Out 3' John Wilson/Netflix All I've been able to think about since the first set pictures leaked (see below) is "move over Fleabag Hot Priest!" Our first official look at Josh O'Connor (whose character name we still don't know) and Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc features the duo inside a cathedral with a seriously gloomy atmosphere. I'm willing to bet this is the middle of Benoit's investigation — and I'm hoping Josh is there every step of the way. Who knows; maybe that black jacket will be the new Chris Evans white sweater.

Hot priest alert: Josh O'Connor has been spotted on the set of 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery' 🎬 https://t.co/r9mYolZDYg pic.twitter.com/BeOagFPb1x — Coup De Main (@coupdemain) June 13, 2024 Our first look at Josh O'Connor on the set of Knives Out 3 totally confirmed my personal hope and theory the movie would be set around a graveyard, and it's also the second time Josh has played a priest. He starred in 2020's Emma as Mr. Elton!

Your first look at Benoit Blanc in 'Knives Out 3' Netflix Benoit Blanc is debuting a brand new look in the new Knives Out movie. The black and white filter goes perfectly with the Wake Up Dead Man title, and is also reminding me a bit of Frankenstein.

What is the movie Wake Up Dead Man about? Lionsgate Daniel Craig narrates the official Instagram announcement, saying, "In the beginning, the knives came out. Then, behold, the glass was shattered. But my most dangerous case yet is about to be revealed." The title Wake Up Dead Man definitely sounds scary, so I wouldn't be surprised if the story took place around a graveyard. I'm expecting it to be extra spooky after actor Josh Brolin (who you'll recognize from Dune and as the voice of Thanos) told New York City Comic Con that the story "scared" him. "I read it and I was just like, 'God, this is so well written. We just don't read things like this anymore,'" he said during the panel (via People). "It turned out that it was a cast, a lot of people who I had worked with, a lot of people who I loved and hadn't met yet, like Andrew Scott and Josh O'Connor, and people like that...Then doing it turned out, I mean, still one of my favorite jobs that I've ever had." "I can't say what I played," he continued. "It scared me, which I wanted to be scared."

Is there going to be a Knives Out 3? Yes, we're getting a Knives Out 3! Netflix bought the rights to at least two more Knives Out movies following the success of the first film in the fall of 2019. And on May 24, the official Instagram account confirmed the third movie, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, will be hitting our screens soon. The movie will feature Benoit Blanc's "most dangerous case yet."

When is Knives Out 3 coming out? Netflix Knives Out 3 is coming in 2025. While we don't have a specific release date yet, the title and graphics for Wake Up Dead Man is definitely giving spooky Halloween vibes. Hopefully we can add it to our list of our Favorite Halloween Movies!

Will Wake Up Dead Man be on Netflix? Yes, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery will be available to stream on Netflix.

Who's in the cast of Knives Out 3? Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Our first Knives Out 3 cast members are here! In addition to Daniel Craig, we'll see Challengers' Josh O’Connor and Priscilla's Cailee Spaeny. Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Daryl McCormack, and Thomas Haden Church are also in the cast of Wake Up Dead Man. Considering the franchise has Madelyn Cline, Chris Evans, Janelle Monae, and Ana de Armas, I knew Netflix wouldn't disappoint!

Is Knives Out 1 connected to Knives Out 2? Knives Out 2 is a standalone sequel to the first Knives Out movie. So Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc helps with each case, even if the rest of the characters don't know each other. I'm expecting Knives Out 3 to follow that same format.

