The experience of walking into TJ Maxx for “just a few items” and subsequently leaving with a cart full of stuff is an experience we know way too well. This rings especially true when it comes to the retailer’s skincare aisle, and right now, it’s loaded with epic K-beauty finds. We’re talkin’ brands that usually require splurging at specialty retailers or a long wait time for international shipping, all sitting in TJ Maxx stores right between the handbags and home goods.

Because these cult-favorite masks and makeup finds are notorious for selling out the moment they’re stocked, we’ve rounded up the 8 best K-beauty treasures currently hiding out at TJ Maxx to shop now.

TJ Maxx Dr.Jart+ Ceramidin Skin Barrier Moisturizing Face Masks These moisturizing face masks from renowned brand, Dr.Jart+, are a fantastic way to support your skin's barrier. Find a five-pack for $14.99 at TJ Maxx right now.

TJ Maxx Cosnori Ginseng PDRN Cream Ideal for repairing damage and inflammation, this PDRN-rich cream will bring a good glow for just $7.99 (usually $12).

TJ Maxx Dearboo Glass Skin Snail Cream Snail mucin is a beloved ingredient in the K-beauty world for its intense hydration. Alongside snail mucin comes hyaluronic acid and panthenol in this cream, which further facilitate moisture for your skin. Find this jar for $7.99 now.

TJ Maxx Glamfox Ginseng Wrapping Mask Ginseng helps to revive dull skin, giving it some much-needed life and relief while collagen helps heal dryness and diminish the look of fine lines. This silky mask, complete with a convenient application tool, is $7.99 while supplies last at TJ Maxx.

TJ Maxx Medifordear Glass Skin Cushion Foundation Cushion foundation is a total staple when it comes to K-beauty. It provides a seamless glow and is super easy to build up if you desire more coverage. Plus, more often than not, the formulas are filled with beneficial skincare ingredients. This iteration is $9.99 at TJ Maxx, while costing $15 (or more) elsewhere.

TJ Maxx Ariul Film Gel Face Masks Gel face masks like these are the secret for glass skin since they can seal in so much moisture. These are also packed with brightening agents so your skin gets a youthful glow after your masking sesh. The four-pack is $10.99 right now.

TJ Maxx Holika Holika Melting Blur Lip Pot Set Blurred lips are another hallmark of K-beauty looks. Complete with a blurring application tool, this pot delivers a sweet wash of color without being too dramatic. Find it for $7.99 while TJ Maxx still has it!

TJ Maxx Cosrx Advanced Snail 92 All-In-One Cream Cosrx has made so many headlines for their highly effective, results-driven snail mucin skincare products. This 'all-in-one' cream is the ultimate key for a solid glow, no matter the season. Find it for $16.99 (usually $27) now.

