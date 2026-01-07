The 6 Best Costco Bakery Items That Make The Membership Worth It

If you’ve been looking for a reason to renew your Costco card, we can guarantee the bakery section just gave you six. As January 2026 kicks off, Costco has been dropping all kinds of delicious baked goods that have stolen the hearts of devoted shoppers. From the return of those legendary cinnamon rolls to a decadent chocolate tuxedo cake, these are the top six Costco bakery items that prove a membership can really pay for itself (in sweets, of course).

Scroll on to discover the top 6 best Costco bakery items worth trying in 2026!

Costco Costco Bakery Almond Danishes Like a delicious hybrid between an almond croissant and a classic danish, this 4-count of baked treats pairs well with coffee in the morning. We'd even chow down on one as a sneaky midnight snack.

Costco Kirkland Signature Cinnamon Rolls Costco's in-house cinnamon rolls are absolutely insane. They simply don't shy away from adding icing, which is the best part! Heating one roll up makes the icing melt into the cinnamon-y folds perfectly. These definitely won't last long once you bring them home.

Costco Kirkland Signature Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse Cake Costco fans go totally crazy for this rich chocolate cake. With multiple layers of mousse, it also looks as good as it tastes. Because of its curb appeal, it's one of the best Costco bakery items to snag if you're hosting a get-together or going to one and need to bring something impressive.

Costco Kirkland Signature Lemon Blueberry Loaf Lemon and blueberry has got to be one of the best flavor combos out there. This loaf is sublime for morning snacking, especially when enjoyed alongside a hot coffee or tea. The added glaze makes it all the more addictive.

Costco Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Cheesecake This Costco cheesecake typically hits shelves around Thanksgiving since it leverages the oh-so tasty pumpkin. But it's not just cheesecake – this baby is actually topped with a heap of whipped cream and crust crumbles to make each bite feel like heaven.

Costco Upper Crust Bakery Lemon Bites Though this final pick is not part of the Kirkland Signature brand, it's still a fan-favorite at Costco. Ready to eat in convenient little bites, these cake-y treats balance sweet and tart so well. A must-have springtime dessert!

