Rejoice! BritBox Crime Thriller 'Karen Pirie' Is Back For Season 2.

I'm always in the mood for a new mystery show, but you know what's even better? Getting to watch new episodes of a mystery show you're already obsessed with. Well, BritBox fans rejoice because Karen Pirie is back for season 2, and it's the perfect show to get you in the mood for Knives Out 3.

Here's everything you need to know about Karen Pirie season 2, airing on BritBox now.

Is there going to be a season 2 of Karen Pirie? Yes, Karen Pirie season 2 is already back! The show is airing on BritBox now, so it's the perfect time to tune in (or catch up on season 1).

How many episodes are in series 2 of Karen Pirie? ITV/BritBox Karen Pirie has 3 episodes for both season 1 and 2. Here's the full breakdown for season 2: Season 2, Episode 1 "A Darker Domain: Part 1" premiered on BritBox October 2, 2025

Season 2, Episode 2 "A Darker Domain: Part 2" premieres on BritBox October 9, 2025

Season 2, Episode 3 "A Darker Domain: Part 3" premieres on BritBox October 16, 2025

Who's in the Karen Pirie cast? ITV/BritBox The Karen Pirie cast includes: Lauren Lyle as Karen Pirie

Chris Jenks as Jason Murray

Zach Wyatt as Phil Parhatka

Emer Kenny as Dr. River Wilde

Rakhee Thakrar as Bel Richmond

Steve John Shepherd as Simon Lees

James Cosmo as Broderick Grant

Frances Tomelty as Mary Grant

Julia Brown as Cat Grant

John Michie as Fergus Sinclair

Saskia Ashdown as Isla Stark

What happens at the end of Karen Pirie Season 2? ITV/BritBox The Karen Pirie season 2 ending is pretty wild, so consider this your official spoiler warning! After finding Cat's body inside a cave, it was revealed Lady Mary was behind Cat's death. She'd followed the group to the cave, and shot at Mick, but ended up hitting Cat intead. Mary and Brodie get arrested at the end of the third episode, while Adam finally got to meet his biological father, Fergus after being kidnapped as a child.

Will there be another season of Karen Pirie on BritBox? ITV/BritBox We don't have any news on Karen Pirie season 3 yet, but as soon as we do, you'll be the first to know!

