'Wake Up Dead Man' Trailer: Netflix's 'Knives Out 3' Is A "Brilliant Murder Mystery."

Babe wake up, Knives Out 3 is officially on its way! It's been almost two years since we saw Benoit Blanc solve his second case in Netflix's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The film (which stars Janelle Monae, Madelyn Cline, and Kathryn Hahn) followed a case of secret identities, intrigue, and also received an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay, NBD. On May 24, 2024 Netflix confirmed that Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is coming, and they just released the official trailer.

Here's everything you need to know about Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

Is there a Wake Up Dead Man trailer? Yes, we just got the official trailer for Knives Out 3. It shows off the fact we're in for another kooky, unhinged story — and reveals that Josh O'Connor's character might actually be the prime suspect. This movie looks better than ever and critics are even calling it a "brilliant murder mystery." Oh we are so back!

What is the movie Wake Up Dead Man about? Netflix Knives Out 3 sees Benoit Blanc investigate the impossible murder of Josh Brolin's priest — and this might be the spookiest installment of the franchise yet. Watch the teaser now! Daniel Craig narrates the first Instagram announcement, saying, "In the beginning, the knives came out. Then, behold, the glass was shattered. But my most dangerous case yet is about to be revealed." The title Wake Up Dead Man definitely sounds scary, so I wouldn't be surprised if the story took place around a graveyard. I'm expecting it to be extra spooky after actor Josh Brolin (who you'll recognize from Dune and as the voice of Thanos) told New York City Comic Con that the story "scared" him. "I read it and I was just like, 'God, this is so well written. We just don't read things like this anymore,'" he said during the panel (via People). "It turned out that it was a cast, a lot of people who I had worked with, a lot of people who I loved and hadn't met yet, like Andrew Scott and Josh O'Connor, and people like that...Then doing it turned out, I mean, still one of my favorite jobs that I've ever had." "I can't say what I played," he continued. "It scared me, which I wanted to be scared."

Where can I watch Wake Up Dead Man? Netflix Knives Out 3 is dropping on Netflix December 12, 2025, but the even better news is it'll hit select theaters on November 26 — a whole two weeks early! It might be out just in time for Christmas, but it's definitely giving spooky Halloween vibes and will be added to our list of our Favorite Halloween Movies! This first poster shows off the amazing characters — and gives us a first look at the full cast!

Who's in the Wake Up Dead Man cast? Netflix The cast of Knives Out 3 is truly incredible: Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc

as Benoit Blanc Josh O’Connor as Reverend Jud Duplenticy

as Reverend Jud Duplenticy Cailee Spaeny as Simone Divane

as Simone Divane Glenn Close as Martha Delacroix

as Martha Delacroix Josh Brolin as Monsignor Jefferson Wicks

as Monsignor Jefferson Wicks Mila Kunis as Geraldine Scott

as Geraldine Scott Jeremy Renner as Dr. Nat Sharp

as Dr. Nat Sharp Kerry Washington as Vera Draven

as Vera Draven Andrew Scott as Lee Ross

as Lee Ross Daryl McCormack as Cy Draven

as Cy Draven Thomas Haden Church as Samson Holt

Will Wake Up Dead Man be the last movie? Netflix We could be getting quite a few more movies! Rian Johnson told audiences at TIFF in 2022 that he wants to keep making Knives Out movies. “I’m going to keep making these until Daniel blocks me on his phone,” he said (via Variety).

Your first official look at Josh O'Connor in 'Knives Out 3' John Wilson/Netflix All I've been able to think about since the first set pictures leaked (see below) is "move over Fleabag Hot Priest!" Our first official look at Josh O'Connor (whose character name we still don't know) and Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc features the duo inside a cathedral with a seriously gloomy atmosphere. I'm willing to bet this is the middle of Benoit's investigation — and I'm hoping Josh is there every step of the way. Who knows; maybe that black jacket will be the new Chris Evans white sweater. Our first look at Josh O'Connor on the set of Knives Out 3 totally confirmed my personal hope and theory the movie would be set around a graveyard, and it's also the second time Josh has played a priest. He starred in 2020's Emma as Mr. Elton!

Your first look at Benoit Blanc in 'Knives Out 3' Netflix Benoit Blanc is debuting a brand new look in the new Knives Out movie. The black and white filter goes perfectly with the Wake Up Dead Man title, and is also reminding me a bit of Frankenstein.

Is Knives Out 3 coming out? Netflix Yes, we're getting a Knives Out 3! Netflix bought the rights to at least two more Knives Out movies following the success of the first film in the fall of 2019. And on May 24, the official Instagram account confirmed the third movie, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, will be hitting our screens soon. The movie will feature Benoit Blanc's "most dangerous case yet."

Where did Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery film? Netflix Wake Up Dead Man filmed in London from June to August 2024.

Will Wake Up Dead Man be on Netflix? Netflix Yes, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery will be available to stream on Netflix.

