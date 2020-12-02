Dr. Kenosha Gleaton Teaches Brit All About Women's Health
Dr. Kenosha Gleaton is board certified in gynecology and obstetrics and the Medical Director of Natalist — a women's health startup that provides products and resources for fertility and pregnancy. This week, she joins Brit and Anj to break down what all women need to know about their health, from hormonal issues to reproductive health. Listen in to learn about the hottest topics, including the truth about birth control and skipping your period (complete with life hacks!), all things breast health, and answers to the questions you'd only ask your best friend — or your gynecologist.
