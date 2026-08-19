Okay, I'm totally not ready to say goodbye to the Pogues when Outer Banks season 5 (AKA the final season of the Netflix show) premieres on the streamer August 20, 2026. But the good news is, in addition to the fact you can rewatch the show whenever you want, there's also a brand new Outer Banks spinoff, tentatively called Kildare, coming to the streaming platform.

Here's everything you need to know about the Outer Banks prequel coming soon to Netflix.

Here's what we know about the 'Outer Banks' prequel. Deadline reports that Kildare will take place 20 years before the events of season 1, meaning that it'll show the Outer Banks in the early 2000s, which I'm totally here for. “We’re working on the script,” Josh Pate said. “We’re working hard on it with our awesome partners from Netflix, and we’re just trying to get all of it as good as it can be.” The team behind Outer Banks has been vocal about how the Netflix show is influenced by The Outsiders, and the class divide between the popular kids (Socs) and the less fortunate kids (Greasers). “[Kildare] really is the story of how the island split — and it’s particularly relevant in our country right now — how it split into the haves and have-nots, how the Kooks and the Pogues started,” Josh added. “How did this rift start?”

We already know that there's some drama between Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline) and John B.'s (Chase Stokes) dads, but there also seems to be some history between Kiara's (Madison Bailey) and JJ's (Rudy Pankow) parents too. So hopefully, Kildare will explore some of those stories we haven't gotten the full scoop on. Co-creator Shannon Burke continues, “And seen through the stories of some of the characters you know and some new characters. But they’re 20 years before, so it’s the parents’ generation.”

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