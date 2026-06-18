I can't believe I'm saying this, but the final season of Outer Banks is coming to Netflix on August 20. I know this show has gotten some mixed reviews over the last six years, but I am not ready to say goodbye!!! I'm from the IRL Outer Banks and even if they didn't actually film on the real OBX, there is something so nostalgic and familiar about this show, I genuinely feel like I'm going home every time I watch.

Well, after Outer Banks season 4 ended with JJ's death in Morocco (I'm still not ready to talk about it), I wasn't sure how much of the final season would bring us back to Kildare County. But the first trailer from Netflix shows that the series is going to end where it started: in the Outer Banks.

Here's your first look at Outer Banks season 5, dropping on Netflix August 20, 2026.

'Outer Banks' season 5 has more drama than ever after JJ's death. I still stand by the fact I don't want to talk about JJ's death, but unfortunately it's unavoidable. Season 5 opens with the Pogues (Kiara, John B., Cleo, Pope, Sarah, and now Rafe) stuck in Morocco without their friend and without the Blue Crown. To make matters worse, Chandler Groff (public enemy number 1 if you ask me) is still on the loose. Even though Dalia and the Kooks are trying to do everything in their power to keep the Pogues from making it back home, the trailer shows off just how much adventure we can expect back in Kildare — and there are plenty of callbacks to season 1. Boat rides with beer, a masquerade party (just like the Midsummers episode!), and Rafe running down a dock like Sarah does at the end of season 1. Yeah, I'm sat. I also can't believe that Cleo blows up the Twinkie!!! Girl what are you doing?! If there's one thing Netflix loves to do, it's tear down a beloved place its characters call home (the club houses from Stranger Things and Anne With an E, John B.'s house in Outer Banks season 3, and now I guess the Twinkie. RIP).

And all your favorite Outer Banks cast members are returning (except Rudy Pankow). Netflix Outer Banks season 5 will see the return of Chase Stokes as John B., Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Madison Bailey as Kiara, Jonathan Daviss as Pope, Carlacia Grant as Cleo, Drew Starkey as Rafe, Austin North as Topper, Fiona Palomo as Sofia, J. Anthony Crane as Chandler Groff and Cullen Moss as Shoupe.

Okay so where can I watch Outer Banks season 5? Netflix New episodes are dropping on August 20, 2026. Saying goodbye to my favorite beach show is also the perfect way to say goodbye to summer, apparently.

How many episodes are in Outer Banks season 5? Netflix The new season will have 10 episodes that are each an hour long.

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