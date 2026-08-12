Your favorite Off-Campus and My Life With the Walter Boys BFF's are dating! Fans of all the latest teen drama shows are very passionate about their favorite couples — and everything feels even more romantic when the romance onscreen translates off the page. So when I found out that two stars from Off-Campus and My Life With the Walter Boys are dating in real life, I felt like I had hearts bugging out of my head! Just like one of those old school cartoons.

Calling all romantics: Khobe Clarke from Off-Campus (Beau Maxwell) and Mya Lowe from My Life With the Walter Boys (Kiley Zhou) Here's everything we know about their relationship!

These 'My Life With the Walter Boys' & 'Off-Campus' stars are SO sweet together. Mya Lowe/Instagram Khobe Clark and Mya Lowe both had roles in Yellowjackets, and ever since, they've been seen on all kinds of dates that Mya posts to her Instagram. Jet skiing! Golfing! Skiing! Not only are these two some of the standout roles for their romance shows, but the fact that they're together in real life might just be my favorite detail of all. They've never publicly confirmed their relationship, but based on the ~photographic evidence~, they're literally so cute I can't handle it.

Khobe Clarke spills on his dating favorites. Khobe Clark/Instagram Okay since they haven't publicly confirmed their relationship, we don't know too much about the ins and outs, but Khobe did reveal some dating favorites in a May 2026 interview with Creation Entertainment: his ideal date location? Baseball stadium. Romantic city he wants to visit? Rome, Italy. Love language? Words of Affirmation. The trait he admires most in someone? Their ability to listen. He sounds like just as much of a sweetheart as Beau! :')

And Mya Lowe teases 'My Life With the Walter Boys' season 4 for Kiley. Mya Lowe/Instagram Mya hasn't said too much about her own IRL dating opinions, but she has talked about her character Riley's relationship with Alex Walter (Ashby Gentry), which I have to include because they're my current favorite. “For Kiley, it’s being let down and led on again. You’re going to take the person at their word when they say something as heavy as [Alex calling their kiss a mistake]," she tells Netflix's Tudum. “I think Alex needs to work really, really hard. He needs to earn her,” she says. “He [needs] to pine over her and earn her and make it so people can actually genuinely root for that.”

Which celebrity couple are you obsessed with right now? Follow along for more My Life With the Walter Boys and Off-Campus news!