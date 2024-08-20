Kit Harington Always Knew His 'Game of Thrones' Co-Star Rose Leslie Was "The One"
Industry starKit Harington and his wife Rose Leslie made all our romantasy dreams come true, with their steamy on-screen romance and beautiful off-screen relationship. I mean, it really was only a matter of time before those sizzling Game of Thrones scenes blossomed into something more, right?
These two have been together for over a decade, but they've managed to keep intimate details about their relationship private. They're giving intentionality in a relationship at it's finest, and we just can't help but admire their dedication to each other. Since we obviously can't get enough of them, here are our favorite moments from their relationship timeline!
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's Relationship Timeline
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
October 2011: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Co-Star In Game of Thrones
November 2011: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Fall For Each Other
It didn't take long for Kit Harington and Rose Leslie to fall in love off-screen. The actor pinpointed the moment he knew his wife was "the one" at HBO's official fan convention for all things-Westeros.
"I remember she offered me a ginger biscuit and I went, 'Yes please!' I remember coming back home and saying to my best friend like, 'Oh God, I think I found the one,'" he fondly remembered during a GoT fan convention. (via Business Insider)
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
August 2012: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Seen In London
The couple managed to evade the public eye until they were seen on a rumored date almost a year later. TMZ spotted the couple in London and managed to snap a couple of photos of them looking rather cozy. By the looks of it, they seemed like they were in the 'honeymoon' phase of their relationship where couples think everything their partner do is charming.
August 2013 — July 2014: Breakup To Makeup?
The couple reportedly broke up for an unknown reason in 2012, but seemingly worked everything out by the time the summer of 2014 rolled around (via E! News). They apparently were headed to ComicCon to speak about Game of Thrones and were seen walking very closely together at LAX.
Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
April 2016: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Confirm Their Relationship
After years of speculation, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie appeared on the red carpet together (via USA Today)! Kit wore a classic black tuxe complete with a bow tie while Rose literally shone in gorgeous black and gold strapless gown.
2017: The Couple Decide To Move In Together
Things must've been going very well for the couple because they decided to move in together sometime in 2017. Kit Harington appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden to chat more about their decision.
He couldn't stop smiling as he said, "I've moved in with my best friend, Rose. So, I'm very, very happy and it's going well."
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
May 2017: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Have A Reason For Remaining Private
Even though the couple hit the red carpet together and Kit dished about their living arrangement, he was clear to draw the line about sharing too much about his relationship with Rose.
"It's as much her relationship as it is mine and I can't speak for both of us. But yeah, we are very, very happy. So that's what I'll say about that," he demurely told Esquire.
September 2017: Kit And Rose Share News About Their Engagement
Without sharing many other details, Kit and Rose announced their engagement in the most epic way. Instead of making a social media post about it, they shared an ad in the Times newspaper (via People).
Apparently Kit had huge romantic proposal plans, but things didn't happen the way he imagined they would. "...I was going to string up some lights in some trees and do all the romantic stuff, but we were in the country and we were under this beautiful night sky and had a log fire burning and red wine and I blew my load early ," he said while on The Jonathan Ross Show.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
June 2018: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Get Married
The lovely couple got married during the summer of 2018 and had a beautiful wedding that was surrounded by their closest loved ones (via Harper's Bazaar). They got married in Aberdeenshire, Scotland and were all smiles as they walked down the aisle.
September 2020: They Announce They're Expecting Their First Baby
Rose Leslie appeared in Make Magazine in 2020 where she was pictured with the cutest baby bump ever. She never talked about her pregnancy in the article, but what's seen doesn't always have to be explained.
However, she did open up to the New York Postabout how she was feeling. "I am thrilled to be expecting, and I can't wait to meet the new member of our family," she said.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
February 2021: The Couple Welcome A Baby Boy
The couple kept a low profile for the remainder of Rose's pregnancy, but announced they'd welcome a baby boy in 2021. They were seen walking around town while Rose wore their baby in a carrier (via Page Six). Though they didn't make an official statement about life as new parents, a rep indicated they were "very, very happy," (via People).
A few months later, Kit expressed his excitement about being a father. "...every day I wake up and look after this little human and now we're part of a unit together...It's a beautiful thing, it really is," he said to Access Hollywood.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton
April 2022: The Couple Open Up About Kit's Past Addiction
Despite how much they love each other, everything hasn't been smooth sailing for Kit and Rose. In 2022, she opened up about Kit's alcohol addiction and how they've navigated it.
"The AA community has provided such a loving space for him to feel heard, to make sure he's not alone. But if it weren't for rehab, he would be in a very different headspace right now," she told Harper's Bazaar.
Kit admitted that he had a rough time once Game of Thrones stopped filming. "You get to a place where you feel like you are a bad person, you feel like you are a shameful person. And you feel that there's no way out, that's just who you are. And getting sober is the process of going, 'No, I can change,'" he explained to The Times.
Presley Ann/Getty Images for Icelandic Glacial
February 2023: Kit And Rose Announce They're Expecting Baby No. 2
During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Kit excitedly shared the couple were expecting their second baby! Though he expressed excitement about their growing family, Kit also shared an honest truth. "You know, with the first baby you're like walking on clouds and dancing through fields of daisies for nine months — well, the man is anyway. But this time, the reality check comes much shorter. You get practical real quick."
July 2023: Their Baby Girl Is Born
The couple welcomed their second born — a baby girl — a few months after Kit's appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Once again, a rep offered an update on how the couple was doing.
"[They are] delighted to have welcomed a little girl into the family," (via People).
August 2024: Their Daughter Is Walking
Kit recently opened up to Extra to share that he and Rose's daughter is walking! "My little girl just took her first steps the other day...I couldn't be more blessed."
Header image via Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
