HBO Confirmed A 'Game Of Thrones' Movie Is Coming — But Can It Fix That Controversial Finale?
Someone alert the Night’s Watch because a Game of Thrones movie is officially coming to the big screen! Yes, you read that right. It’s been five years since the controversial series finale aired on television. And now, fans have a chance to return to the fantasy world created by George R.R Martin. So, when is the movie set to premiere? Are there any former Game of Thrones cast members set to return for the film adaptation?
Here’s everything we know about the Game of Thrones movie, including plot, cast members, release date, and more.
Is there a movie for Game of Thrones?
Game of Thrones Movie News
Why yes, there is! The Hollywood Reporterconfirmed last week that the Game of Thrones movie is in the early stages of production. According to Entertainment Weekly, HBO and Max CEO Casey Bloys first announced that a GOT film was in the works at Warner Bros. during a 2025 preview event, where he told reporters, “When we announce at HBO we're developing this story or that story, keep in mind it's developing.”
Bloys continued, “We’ve got two shows at the moment, including Game of Thrones [prequel House of the Dragon]. I think the movie is the same idea. They’ll develop an idea, we'll see if it's good. We'll read the scripts along with them. I think it could be fun and interesting. That’s the point of development: you see, is there a story that's worthy of being in theaters and a big spectacle? I think it would be fun.” We are sooo excited!
What is the Game of Thrones movie about?
Helen Sloane/HBO
Game of Thrones Movie Plot
As of right now, we know little to nothing about the plot for the upcoming Game of Thrones movie. But according to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros is “keen on exploring the idea of Westeros invading cinemas.” So, back to the continents of Westeros and Essos we go!
Who’s in the cast for the Game of Thrones Movie?
Game of Thrones Movie Cast
Currently, there is no director, writer or cast members attached to the project. It's also too early to report whether or not any former cast members from the original Game of Thrones series (or any of its spinoffs) will make a cameo in the new film. But until then, we’ll be keeping our fingers crossed for an Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, or Maisie Williams appearance in the new film.
When is the Game of Thrones movie coming out?
Game of Thrones Movie Release Date
Unfortunately, there is no release date for the Game of Thrones movie...yet. But when we find out, you’ll be the first to know!
Well, is there a trailer?
Game of Thrones Movie Trailer
Nope, no trailer at the moment. But, we’ll report back as soon as it drops :)
