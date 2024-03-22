Everything We Know About Anne Hathaway's Husband Adam Shulman And Their IRL Love Story
Anne Hathaway's The Idea of You just debuted with a 100 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, and now we're even more excited to see this 2024 movie! Anne's talked about her husband Adam Shulman during some of the press for the movie, which has us asking the question, "Who is Adam Shulman and how did they meet?" Well you might be interested to find out it's actually super similar to the onscreen meet-cute in her newest film.
In The Idea of You, we see two characters meet and fall in love at a music festival (Coachella to be specific). Well, you wouldn't believe it but Hathaway and Shulman's real life meet-cute is not that far off! Although Shulman wasn't in a boy band and Hathaway wasn't an eager audience member, they were both at film festival in Palm Springs when they met. Hmmm, coincidence right?!
Now fast forward to 2024, and Hathaway and Shulman are still together and as in love as ever! Hathaway said in a recent interview with Drew Barrymore, "I’m my own person, he’s his own person, and we choose to be together because we believe we make each other better and this union is something we both want to participate in." We're obsessed with them and we know that once you hear about their incredible love story, you will be too. See their full relationship timeline below!
Who is Anne Hathaway's husband Adam Shulman?
Image via Arturo Holmes / Getty Images
Adam Shulman is Anne Hathaway's husband of 14 years, and father to their two children, Jonathan (8) and Jack (4). While they've been happily married since 2012, he and their children remain mostly out of the spotlight. Here's what we do know: Shulman's been an actor since the early 2000s, he produced Hathaway's Song One, and he's now primarily a jewelry designer (he actually designed Hathaway's engagement ring himself). They're also both native New Yorkers, born and raised!
A Full Relationship Timeline of Anne Hathaway & Husband Adam Shulman
Image via Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images
April 2008 — Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman Meet At A Palm Springs Film Festival
Anne Hathaway & her husband met through mutual friends at a film festival in Palm Springs in 2008, and Hathaway thought he was "the one" almost immediately. "I knew from the second I met him that he was the love of my life," she tells Harper's Bazaar UK. And after they met, their connection grew even stronger. Hathaway has talked about how her trust was broken in a previous relationship so falling in love with Shulman was a "ridiculous joyride."
After months of dating and being seen out and about by the paparazzi, the pair started attending award shows together in the latter portion of 2008. By January 2009, Shulman accompanied Hathaway, alongside her brother, to an event where she received the Desert Palm Achievement award for her work on Rachel Getting Married.
In an interview with Vogue, Hathaway says they "hit it off immediately, but it took us a pretty long time to get together." Well, we suppose the saying is true that when you know...you know. And clearly Hathaway was smitten immediately!
Image via Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images
November 2011 to September 2012 — Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman Get Engaged and Tie the Knot
After three happy years of dating, the couple's rep confirmed they were engaged after Anne Hathaway was spotted wearing an engagement ring in early November 2011. In multiple interviews throughout the remainder of the year, Hathaway gushed about her new fiancée, and how content she was.
Then the couple said "I do" at a lovely ceremony along the stunning coast of Big Sur, California on September 29, 2012. According to The Hollywood Reporter, they had a luxurious ceremony at a private estate with 150 guests — talk about a BIG wedding! The guest list was reportedly made up of friends and family, meaning there were almost no celebrities or people from the industry invited. We love how private they are!
In the months following their wedding, Anne Hathaway won the 2013 Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for Les Misérables. Before accepting the award, Hathaway turned to embrace and kiss her date, hubby Adam Shulman. Later in her speech, Anne Hathaway says, "I want to thank my husband, by far and away the greatest moment of my life was when you walked into it. I love you so much."
Image via Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images
January 2016 — Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman Are Expecting Their First Child
After being married for a few years, the pair announced they were pregnantwith their first child! The news broke with the pair celebrating what looked like a Hawaiian beach baby-moon. In an Instagram post celebrating her pregnancy, Hathaway says, "Posting a bikini pic is a little out of character for me, but just now while I was at the beach I noticed I was being photographed. I figure if this kind of photo is going to be out in the world it should at least be an image that makes me happy (and be one that was taken with my consent. And with a filter)."
Image via Anne Hathaway/Instagram
July 2019 — Anne Hathaway and Husband Adam Shulman Are Pregnant With Baby #2
After baby Jonathan comes baby #2, Jack! And this time, Anne Hathaway took it upon herself to announce her own pregnancy via Instagram once more. "It’s not for a movie...#2," the star says in the caption. "All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love."
Anne Hathaway has talked multiple times about how she really struggled with infertility. "Each time I was trying to get pregnant and it wasn’t going my way, someone else would manage to conceive," she says in an interview with theDaily Mail. "I knew intellectually that it didn’t happen just to torment me, but to be honest, it felt a little bit like it did."
Image via Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images
December 2023 — Anne Hathaway Talks About Her Matching Tattoo With Her Husband
Today, Anne Hathaway & husband Adam Shulman maintain a fairly private life. Despite not divulging too much information in recent years, Hathaway recently revealed she actually shares a matching tattoo with her husband! "We actually have a tattoo," she tells Drew Barrymore. "The idea is that individually we’re whole, but together we’re more."
The star showed off her ink where you can see what resembles a "W" for "whole" one way, and "M" for "more" when flipped around. The actress continues, "I’m my own person. He’s his own person and we choose to be together because we believe we make each other better. And this union is something we both want to participate in.” Although they're their own independent people, they love connecting as a team because they're stronger together than they are separate. We love that sweet sentiment!
We're obsessed with this matching tattoo idea and think it is the perfect sign of their beautiful love story. We bet you're as in love with them as we are!
Anne Hathaway's Latest Film Release:
Image via Amazon
Based on the novel The Idea of You by Robinne Lee, Anne Hathaway's new movie follows a mom who takes a mother-daughter trip to a music festival and falls in love with the young singer in a boy band. ConsideringThe Idea Of You debuted with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 100 percent, audience members and critics alike are obsessing over this latest, new romance movie and we know we will be too. The spring movie will be available to stream and watch on Amazon Prime May 2nd and we can definitely say we will be tuning in for this one!
