'Industry' Season 3 Will Fill The 'Succession' x 'Euphoria' Sized Hole In Your Heart
'Industry' Season 3 Plot
Welcome to the world of high finance, told from the perspective of Pierpoint & Co's best and brightest. From the outside, the team seems picture perfect, until they start to crack under the pressure. Yasmin, Robert, and Eric become the faces of the IPO of tech company Lumi as Pierpoint gambles on ethical investing. Meanwhile, when Harper realizes just how much she wants to return to finance, she teams up with FutureDawn portfolio manager Petra Koenig, an alliance that risks everything.
'Industry' Season 3 Release Date
Stream Industry season 3 August 11 on Max. Read up on the other summer TV shows you can stream right now!
'Industry' Season 3 Cast
Season 3 of Industry stars Myha’la, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, Ken Leung, Conor MacNeill, Sagar Radia, Indy Lewis, Adam Levy, Sarah Parish, Trevor White, Elena Saurel, Irfan Shamji, Kit Harington, Sarah Goldberg, Miriam Petche, Andrew Havill, Roger Barclay, Fady Elsayed, and Fiona Button.
Stay tuned for the latest news on Industry season 3
