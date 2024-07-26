Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Ending
TV

The 'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Ending, Explained

blake lively it ends with us august movies
Movies

The 8 Most-Anticipated August Movies Of 2024

blake lively lady deadpool deadpool and wolverine
Movies

Did Blake Lively Just Confirm She's In 'Deadpool & Wolverine'?

5 netflix movies to watch
Movies

5 Netflix Movies To Watch This Weekend

olympic dessert recipes red white and blue cake
Recipes

15 Olympic Dessert Recipes That Get Your Head In The Games

gilmore girls in 2024
TV

In 2024, Rory Gilmore Would Love Sarah J. Maas

adulthood 20s vs 30s
Empowerment

10 Realizations About My 20s That Changed My Life

Mediterranean Salad Recipe
Recipes

This Mediterranean Salad Recipe Is Easy As Chop, Mix, Eat

Trending Stories

tv
TV

The 'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Ending, Explained

movies
Movies

The 8 Most-Anticipated August Movies Of 2024

movies
Movies

Did Blake Lively Just Confirm She's In 'Deadpool & Wolverine'?

movies
Movies

5 Netflix Movies To Watch This Weekend