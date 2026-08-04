Move Over, White: The Biggest Kitchen Cabinet Color Trends for 2026

If you’re itching to fall in love with your kitchen again, a color swap is the easiest fix. Four years after coating my own cabinets in Benjamin Moore’s Adriatic Sea, I'm ready to lean into a more earthy vibe — and it turns out designers agree. "The biggest trend we’re seeing for kitchens and kitchen cabinets is homeowners looking to add more color and turn away from all-white kitchens and gray kitchens/kitchen cabinets," says Sue Wadden, Sherwin-Williams Director of Color Marketing.

Rather than playing it safe with all-white, designers are embracing softer, muted tones and high-impact earthy hues. "Lately, I’ve been captivated by the power of contrasting materials and colors to transform this essential room," says Amr Samaha, founder of LA-based Samaha Studio. "In our latest project, we’ve paired the timeless elegance of French white oak cabinets with a striking maroon paint." Here is a peek at Amr's gorgeous work and the top color ideas defining kitchen design this year.

Take a look at these trending kitchen colors for 2026 for a gorgeous, designer-approved refresh.

Burgundy Samaha Studio Amr's bold choice of a maroon hue adds warmth and depth, creating a kitchen that is both sophisticated and inviting. Try Farrow & Ball Preference Red No.297, Benjamin Moore Classic Burgundy, or Clare Paint Vintage to get the look. Always test a sample to make sure the color suits your specific lighting situation. "The maroon hue does more than complement the natural wood — it elevates the entire space, turning it into a focal point that’s as visually stunning as it is functional. By embracing contrast, we’ve crafted a kitchen that not only looks beautiful but also feels like home," he says.

Sherwin Williams Sue is also a fan of the wine-colored trend. She recommends Carnelian SW 7580. "To add some drama and mystery into a kitchen, this deep saturated violet with warm red undertones is a beautiful choice. Although it might seem like a bolder choice, it’s easy to pair with clean neutrals, thanks to its muted tone."

Pink deVOL Kitchens Soft, muted pinks, like Farrow & Ball's Tailor Tack, are having a major moment on kitchen cabinets too. It's an easy way to bring subtle warmth and sophistication into the space without overpowering the room, as shown in this lovely deVOL kitchen.

Taupe Kitchen Is King Design: Living With Lolo | Photo: Life Created If you love the bright look of white cabinets but want something less sterile, warm greige or taupe is the perfect middle ground. It introduces subtle depth and quiet sophistication while keeping the space open and light. A favorite is Farrow & Ball’s Joa White, a light and clean taupe.

deVOL Kitchen For a cozy, lived-in feel, warm heritage shades like soft cream, buttermilk, or muted mushroom bring instant charm to cottage-style cabinetry. They offer a gentler, more nostalgic alternative to stark white.

Greens deVOL Kitchens Green continues to reign supreme as the ultimate nature-inspired neutral for kitchen cabinets. A dusty olive or soft sage brings a grounding, organic feel that pairs effortlessly with warm wood accents and natural stone counters. Sue recommends Sherwin Williams' Thunderous SW 6201 for an earthy nature-inspired look. I think this is my pick too! "Dark yet calming, it is ideal for this space since it complements natural elements like wood and metal very well," she says.

A deVOL Kitchens Deep forest greens make a bold, sophisticated statement when paired with high-contrast elements like crisp white marble and warm copper fixtures. It's rich, grounding, and feels undeniably high-end.

Natural Kitchen Trends: Wood Cabinets Design: Aimee Griffin Interiors | Michelle Drewes Photography Who needs paint when you have gorgeous white oak? These natural wood cabinets bring warmth, versatility, and timeless appeal to the heart of the home.

Light Blue Sherwin Williams For a breezy, coastal-inspired look, Sherwin Williams' Upward SW 6239 brigns a soft, watery hue to your kitchen cabinets. "This light and breezy blue that creates a beautiful coastal chic vibe," says Sue. "Homeowners can take this aesthetic one step further by adding wooden accents to the space."

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This post has been updated.