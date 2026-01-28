Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

Goodbye, open concept.

Is the Open Floor Plan Over? Why the "Closed Kitchen" Is the Biggest Home Trend of 2026

Elegant kitchen with marble island, brass fixtures, four stools, and rustic decor.
deVOL Kitchens
Theresa Gonzalez
By Theresa GonzalezJan 28, 2026
Theresa Gonzalez

Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days raising her daughter Matilda.

See Full Bio

My immediate plan when moving into my home was to knock down the wall separating the kitchen from the living room. I was bummed to learn that structurally it couldn’t be done. Five years later, though, I’m grateful I never took that leap. Closed kitchens are having a comeback moment, as more people crave separation between cooking, entertaining, and even working from home.

What I’ve come to love most about mine? The inevitable kitchen mess isn’t visible from the rest of my home, and frankly, appliances are rarely design statements worth showing off. Instead, the kitchen has become a cozy, tucked-away spot where I can cook without an audience.

Here are closed kitchen design ideas to try!

Idea 1: Glass Door Partitions

Elegant kitchen with pink cabinets, vintage stove, and herringbone wood flooring.

deVOL Kitchens

Inspired by classic UK homes, deVOL Kitchens are truly lovely. Instead of fully opening your floor plan, add steel-frame glass doors to keep sound and smells out and natural light coming in.

Idea 2: Multi-Purpose Wall Space

Modern kitchen with light wood cabinets and large glass doors opening to greenery.

Photo by Jason Briscoe on Unsplash

Since closed kitchens have more walls, you can add floor-to-ceiling cabinetry and a pantry for easy access.

Idea 3: Concealed Doors

Cozy kitchen with wooden shelves, sunflowers, and a small dining table set by the window.

@_the_fold via Farrow & Ball

Concealed doors disguised within the paneling—often called “secret doors”—add an elegant, whimsical touch to a closed kitchen. Here, the playful mix of Farrow & Ball’s Schoolhouse White and Sulking Room Pink embraces the small space while keeping it lighthearted and chic.

Idea 4: Cozy Dining Nook

Cozy kitchen with vintage decor, wooden chairs, and a small table by a large window.

deVOL Kitchens

Carve out a corner for a built-in banquette or a small round table with cafe chairs (very European) like this one from deVol Kitchens. It makes the kitchen feel more intimate — perfect for breakfast or casual dinners.

Idea 5: Traditional Charm

Bright kitchen with wooden cabinets, big window, checkerboard floor, and copper accents. Airy Kitchens

Closed kitchens can lean classic — think checkerboard floors, beadboard paneling, or farmhouse tables that make the space feel like its own cozy world.

Idea 6: Warm + Moody Palette

Closed kitchens are ideal for deeper, cocooning colors like forest green (like this zellige in olive from clé tile), navy, or rust paired with warm woods.

Idea 7: Zone Lighting

Rustic kitchen with wooden island, stools, hanging pans, and a woven pendant light.

Photo by Sosey Interiors on Unsplash

Layer pendant lights over the island, add subtle shelf or under-cabinet lighting, and finish with a counter lamp for both brightness and charm.

Idea 8: Storage, Big + Small

Cozy kitchen with wooden cabinets, white countertops, and soft lighting.

Wayfair

For a small galley kitchen like this one, take advantage of the enclosure with custom shelving for cookbooks and ceramics. For bigger kitchens, add appliance garages and pantry walls to hide clutter and gain storage/prep space. (Shown: 3 - Light Frosted Glass Wooden Round Semi Flush Mount)

Idea 9: Curtain-Less Look

Bright kitchen with wooden cabinetry, large window, island, and lush outdoor view.

Photo by Brodware via Houzz.com © Amelia Stanwix

Closed kitchens benefit from natural light — skip heavy curtains or shades and let the view outside become part of the design.

Idea 10: An Open Fourth Wall

Modern kitchen with marbled countertops, gold fixtures, and glass doors opening to a patio.

Will Myers

Not quite a galley kitchen, this design by Amr Samaha of Samaha Studio (featured here on Brit.co) feels more open and airy by using the outdoors as a natural “fourth wall.”

Looking for more home decor inspo? Be sure to sign up for our weekly email newsletter!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.

home decor kitchen design kitchen decor interior design interior design trends

The Latest

Best K-beauty finds at ​TJ Maxx
Skincare

8 Cult-Favorite K-Beauty Finds We Just Spotted At TJ Maxx (All Under $20)

super bowl lx halftime show
TV

Super Bowl LX: Your Guide To The History-Making Halftime Show

Bridgerton Collabs For Season 4
TV

Don’t Wait For Season 4: These Bridgerton Collabs Are Sure To Sell Out

bad bridgets daisy edgar jones emilia jones
Movies

Daisy Edgar-Jones' Gritty New Period Drama 'Bad Bridgets' Is A Must-Watch For 'The Gilded Age' Lovers

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit