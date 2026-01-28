Is the Open Floor Plan Over? Why the "Closed Kitchen" Is the Biggest Home Trend of 2026

My immediate plan when moving into my home was to knock down the wall separating the kitchen from the living room. I was bummed to learn that structurally it couldn’t be done. Five years later, though, I’m grateful I never took that leap. Closed kitchens are having a comeback moment, as more people crave separation between cooking, entertaining, and even working from home.

What I’ve come to love most about mine? The inevitable kitchen mess isn’t visible from the rest of my home, and frankly, appliances are rarely design statements worth showing off. Instead, the kitchen has become a cozy, tucked-away spot where I can cook without an audience.

Here are closed kitchen design ideas to try!

Idea 1: Glass Door Partitions deVOL Kitchens Inspired by classic UK homes, deVOL Kitchens are truly lovely. Instead of fully opening your floor plan, add steel-frame glass doors to keep sound and smells out and natural light coming in.

Idea 2: Multi-Purpose Wall Space Photo by Jason Briscoe on Unsplash Since closed kitchens have more walls, you can add floor-to-ceiling cabinetry and a pantry for easy access.

Idea 3: Concealed Doors @_the_fold via Farrow & Ball Concealed doors disguised within the paneling—often called “secret doors”—add an elegant, whimsical touch to a closed kitchen. Here, the playful mix of Farrow & Ball’s Schoolhouse White and Sulking Room Pink embraces the small space while keeping it lighthearted and chic.

Idea 4: Cozy Dining Nook deVOL Kitchens Carve out a corner for a built-in banquette or a small round table with cafe chairs (very European) like this one from deVol Kitchens. It makes the kitchen feel more intimate — perfect for breakfast or casual dinners.

Idea 5: Traditional Charm Airy Kitchens Closed kitchens can lean classic — think checkerboard floors, beadboard paneling, or farmhouse tables that make the space feel like its own cozy world.

Idea 6: Warm + Moody Palette Closed kitchens are ideal for deeper, cocooning colors like forest green (like this zellige in olive from clé tile), navy, or rust paired with warm woods.

Idea 7: Zone Lighting Photo by Sosey Interiors on Unsplash Layer pendant lights over the island, add subtle shelf or under-cabinet lighting, and finish with a counter lamp for both brightness and charm.

Idea 8: Storage, Big + Small Wayfair For a small galley kitchen like this one, take advantage of the enclosure with custom shelving for cookbooks and ceramics. For bigger kitchens, add appliance garages and pantry walls to hide clutter and gain storage/prep space. (Shown: 3 - Light Frosted Glass Wooden Round Semi Flush Mount)

Idea 9: Curtain-Less Look Photo by Brodware via Houzz.com © Amelia Stanwix Closed kitchens benefit from natural light — skip heavy curtains or shades and let the view outside become part of the design.

Idea 10: An Open Fourth Wall Will Myers Not quite a galley kitchen, this design by Amr Samaha of Samaha Studio (featured here on Brit.co) feels more open and airy by using the outdoors as a natural “fourth wall.”

Looking for more home decor inspo? Be sure to sign up for our weekly email newsletter!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.