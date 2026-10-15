Is There A Fourth 'Knives Out'? Here's What You Need To Know

If there's one franchise that has perfected the delicious moment when the detective gathers everyone in one room and finally reveals who did it, it's Knives Out. Since 2019, writer-director Rian Johnson and Daniel Craig (AKA the most charming Southern detective to ever wear a cravat) have given us three of the most fun mysteries in recent memory. We went from a sprawling New England mansion in Knives Out, to a billionaire's private Greek island in Glass Onion, to an isolated small-town parish in last year's Wake Up Dead Man. Each one comes with a brand new cast, and each one somehow manages to be funnier, twistier, and more surprising than the last.

So now that we've had nearly a year to recover from Wake Up Dead Man's jaw-dropping ending, will Benoit Blanc take on a fourth case?

Here's everything you need to know about a potential Knives Out 4.

When will Knives Out 4 come out? John Wilson/Netflix This is where we have to practice a little patience. Johnson has made it clear that he wants to make at least one original movie before he returns to Benoit Blanc's world. He's described that next project as a throwback to '70s paranoid thrillers with a light sci-fi twist, and said he was aiming to shoot it in 2026. Since there's typically been about three years between each Knives Out movie, and Johnson is squeezing in a whole other film first, we likely won't see a fourth mystery for a few more years. Some outlets are even speculating it could be the early 2030s.

Will Knives Out 4 be on Netflix? John Wilson/Netflix That's actually still up in the air! Back in 2021, Netflix paid a reported $469 million for the rights to two Knives Out sequels, which turned out to be Glass Onion and Wake Up Dead Man. With the third movie out, that deal is officially complete. Because Johnson and his longtime producing partner Ram Bergman control the franchise, they're free to shop a fourth movie anywhere they'd like. Johnson and Craig have also both been pretty vocal about wanting these films to get bigger theatrical releases, so it'll be interesting to see where Benoit lands next. Netflix could absolutely strike a new deal, but nothing is guaranteed.

Will Daniel Craig return as Benoit Blanc? Columbia Pictures If there's a fourth movie, you can bet Daniel Craig will be in it. Johnson has said he wouldn't move forward with another Knives Out film without Craig on board, since working with him is a huge part of what makes these movies special for him. And Craig has made it clear that he's having the time of his life playing Blanc, too. As for everyone else? Expect an entirely new ensemble. Johnson loves bringing in a fresh group of actors each time, and he's even named Meryl Streep as someone on his dream list. Can you imagine?!

Who was in the Wake Up Dead Man cast? Netflix In case you need a refresher, Wake Up Dead Man brought together yet another incredible lineup: Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc

as Benoit Blanc Josh O'Connor as Father Jud Duplenticy

as Father Jud Duplenticy Glenn Close as Martha Delacroix

as Martha Delacroix Josh Brolin as Monsignor Jefferson Wicks

as Monsignor Jefferson Wicks Mila Kunis as Geraldine Scott

as Geraldine Scott Jeremy Renner as Nat Sharp

as Nat Sharp Kerry Washington as Vera Draven

as Vera Draven Andrew Scott as Lee Ross

as Lee Ross Cailee Spaeny as Simone Vivane

as Simone Vivane Daryl McCormack as Cy Draven

as Cy Draven Thomas Haden Church as Samson Holt

In what order should I watch the Knives Out movies? Lionsgate Each movie is a standalone mystery, so you can technically watch them in any order. But if you want to see Benoit Blanc's journey unfold the way it was meant to, here's the release order: Knives Out (2019)

(2019) Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022)

(2022) Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery (2025) Glass Onion and Wake Up Dead Man are both streaming on Netflix, while the original Knives Out has been streaming on Prime Video.

Need another murder mystery to tide you over? Check out The 7 Best Movies To Fill The 'Thursday Murder Club' Void.