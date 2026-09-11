Fall movie season is upon us! There's nothing that puts us in a seasonal mood quite like a great movie. Summer did not disappoint for movie lovers, giving us The Odyssey, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and Devil Wears Prada 2 (AKA the summer of Anne Hathaway and Zendaya).

Now, autumn delivers a packed slate of gripping dramas, darling rom-coms, sci-fi adaptations, and long-awaited franchise returns. You can still stream this year’s summer blockbusters while sipping your favorite cozy fall beverage, and before diving headfirst into this season’s newest releases.

From Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock's return to Jenna Ortega and Margaret Qualley bringing the romance, here is every new movie you need to watch this fall 2026!

Practical Magic 2 — Watch In Theaters Now Jaap Buitendijk, Warner Bros. The Owens sisters return in this magical fall movie. Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman reprise their roles as Sally and Gillian Owens in the long-awaited sequel, alongside Dianne Wiest. When Sally's grown daughter (Joey King) falls in love and risks triggering the ancient family curse once again, the family must head to the UK to confront dark ancestral secrets and break the spell for good. Games of Thrones' Maisie Williams plays Sally Owens's younger daughter and part of the new generation of Owens witches.

Primetime — Watch In Theaters September 25, 2026 A24 Directed by Lance Oppenheim, this dark crime drama takes inspiration from the 2000s reality television era. Robert Pattinson stars as an ambitious TV presenter inspired by the era of investigative sting shows, exploring how sensationalism and prime-time media transformed real-life crime into network entertainment.

The Social Reckoning — Watch In Theaters October 9, 2026 Sony Pictures Written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, this tense companion film to The Social Network dramatizes the true story behind the 2021 Facebook leak. Starring Mikey Madison as whistleblower Frances Haugen and Jeremy Allen White as Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz, the dramatic thriller follows their tense effort to expose the tech giant's secrets. Jeremy Strong stars as Mark Zuckerberg.

Misty Green — Watch In Theaters October 9, 2026 A24 Written and directed by Chris Rock, this A24 comedy-drama stars Rosalind Eleazar as the title character, a former Emmy-winning actress struggling to rebuild her career after a sudden lull. Featuring an ensemble cast including Adam Driver, Daniel Kaluuya, Anna Kendrick, and Topher Grace, the film follows her chaotic path back to the top of Hollywood.

Love Of Your Life — Watch on Prime Video October 14, 2026 Chiabella James/Prime Video Helmed by Oscar-nominated director Rachel Morrison, this romantic drama stars Margaret Qualley as Maya, a woman whose world shifts after a chance encounter with Charlie (Gabriel Basso). When their path takes an unexpected turn, Maya embarks on a journey of self-discovery across Portugal, finding another chance at connection with Felix (Aaron Pierre). It will release in select theaters on October 7 and on streaming starting October 14.



Whalefall — Watch In Theaters October 16, 2026 20th Century Studios Based on Daniel Kraus’s pulse-pounding bestseller, this survival thriller stars Austin Abrams as a diver searching for his late father’s remains off the coast of California. When he is swallowed alive by an 80-foot sperm whale, he faces a desperate race against time with only one hour of oxygen left in his tank. Josh Brolin and Elisabeth Shue also star.

You Can See Everything — Watch In Theaters October 16, 2026 A24 From directors Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, this mind-bending A24 satire examines Silicon Valley culture. Set in the weeks leading up to her prison sentence, notorious tech founder Elizabeth Holmes invites a documentary crew into her life, kicking off a chaotic three-year project that blurs the lines between public narrative and private performance.

Sense and Sensibility — Watch In Theaters October 16, 2026 Focus Features The newest Jane Austen adaptation follows sisters Elinor (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Marianne (Esmé Creed-Miles) as they reckon with love, tragedy, and disappointment following the death of their father. But never fear, if you're unfamiliar with the story, Jane always gave her heroines a happy ending :).

Klara and the Sun — Watch In Theaters October 23, 2026 Sony Pictures Based on the bestselling novel by Nobel Prize winner Kazuo Ishiguro and directed by Taika Waititi, this sci-fi drama centers on Klara (Jenna Ortega), an "Artificial Friend" designed to provide companionship. When she is bought to care for a sick young girl named Josie (Mia Tharia), Klara's devotion to her new family helps bring hope to a home grieving deeply. Amy Adams also stars.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping — Watch In Theaters November 20, 2026 Murray Close/Lionsgate Return to Panem for the 50th Hunger Games — the Second Quarter Quell. Set 24 years before the original series, this Lionsgate prequel centers on a young Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) as he is reaped into a deadly arena where double the tribute count means twice the danger. Mckenna Grace, Glenn Close, Maya Hawke, Kieran Culkin, and Elle Fanning co-star.

Focker-In-Law — Watch In Theaters November 25, 2026 Universal Pictures The long-running comedy saga returns as Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro face off once more. This family comedy follows the next generation of the Focker family as new relationships and conflicting personalities lead to fresh chaotic misunderstandings. Ariana Grande joins the franchise's ensemble cast.

Which movie are you most excited for? Stay up-to-date on our Movies page!



Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.