There’s something about fall that makes us want to curl up under a blanket, pour a glass or mug, and stay up way too late yelling “don’t go in there!” at the TV. And 2026 has delivered on that front. Between a cursed island town, a dispatcher who swears the voice on the line belongs to his long-lost daughter, and an FBI agent locked in a cat-and-mouse game with a serial killer, this year’s mystery and suspense lineup is waiting to be binged.

The best part is that most of these shows are already fully streaming, so you can hit “next episode” without waiting a week for answers (and we’ve included one big December return to keep on your radar). Whether you’re craving a twisty whodunit, a suspenseful thriller, or something a little spooky for spooky season, we’ve rounded up the 12 best mystery and suspense shows you’ll want to binge in 2026.

Cozy up with these 2026 mystery & suspense TV shows this fall!

Hulu Furious (Hulu) Emmy Rossum is riveting as Alice Black, a cop-turned-FBI agent hunting a calculating female serial killer (Lola Petticrew) who’s targeting wealthy, powerful men. The more Alice digs, the blurrier the line between justice and revenge gets, and the more you might find yourself rooting for the wrong side. It comes from New Girl creator Elizabeth Meriwether, and all eight episodes are waiting for you.

Apple TV+ Slow Horses, Seasons 1-6 (Apple TV) If you haven’t met Jackson Lamb yet, consider this your invitation. Gary Oldman’s gloriously gross MI5 boss is back with his band of washed-up spies, and this time the Slow Horses are on the run after Diana Taverner (Kristin Scott Thomas) drags them into a deadly game of revenge. Critics are calling it one of the show’s best seasons yet, and with the finale dropping next week, the timing for a full binge couldn’t be better.

Disney/Brian Roedel Paradise, Seasons 1-2 (Hulu) Sterling K. Brown’s twisty bunker thriller leaves the bunker this season, as Secret Service agent Xavier Collins sets out into a post-apocalyptic world to find his wife. Shailene Woodley joins the cast, the secrets keep getting darker, and the cliffhangers are as brutal as ever. Good news if you get hooked: it’s already been renewed for Season 3.

Apple TV Cape Fear (Apple TV) Javier Bardem steps into Robert De Niro’s shoes as Max Cady, a notorious killer fresh out of prison and hellbent on revenge against the married attorneys (Amy Adams and Patrick Wilson) who put him away. With Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg as executive producers, this 10-episode reimagining of the classic thriller is a slow, sweaty, deeply unsettling watch, and Bardem is terrifying in the best way.

Prime Video Neagley (Prime Video) Reacher fans, this one’s for you. Maria Sten’s fan-favorite Frances Neagley finally gets her own show, now working as a private investigator in Chicago. When an old friend dies in an accident that seems a little too convenient, she uses everything she learned alongside Jack Reacher to uncover the truth. Expect the same punchy action and quick-witted banter, all eight episodes at once.

Prime Video Young Sherlock (Prime Video) Before he was the world’s greatest detective, Sherlock Holmes was a cocky 19-year-old at Oxford who becomes the prime suspect in a murder. Hero Fiennes Tiffin plays the young sleuth, and his crackling friendship with a pre-villain James Moriarty is the show’s secret weapon. Guy Ritchie directed the first episodes, so expect slow-mo fights, gorgeous costumes, and plenty of swagger.

Apple TV Last Seen (Apple TV) Eleven years after his young daughter vanished without a trace, a former detective turned police dispatcher (Patrick Brammall) takes a distress call from a teenage girl he’s certain is her. Based on the novel The Dispatcher, this Australian thriller is tense, emotional, and only six episodes long. In other words, it’s the perfect one-weekend binge.

Obsessed With Apple TV's 'Widow's Bay'? 10 Shows & Movies to Watch Next Apple TV Widow's Bay (Apple TV) Matthew Rhys plays Tom Loftis, the hapless mayor of a tiny island town 40 miles off the New England coast. There’s no Wi-Fi, the cell service is spotty, and the superstitious locals are convinced the place is cursed. He’d love to prove them wrong, but things keep getting weird. It’s genuinely creepy and laugh-out-loud funny, which makes it ideal for spooky season if you’re more “fun scary” than “sleep with the lights on scary.”

Netflix The Final Problem (Netflix) Calling all Agatha Christie and Knives Out fans! It’s 1959, and a violent storm has stranded 13 people at a secluded hotel on a tiny island off Mallorca. When a quiet English tourist is found dead, all eyes turn to Basil (José Coronado), a retired actor famous for playing Sherlock Holmes on screen. There’s just one problem: he’s not actually a detective. This Spanish limited series is a short, stylish, old-school whodunit where everyone’s a suspect, and it’s perfect for a cozy night in.

Hulu Only Murders in the Building, Season 6 (Hulu, coming December 8) Mark your calendars! Charles, Oliver, and Mabel are trading the Arconia for London after rival podcaster Cinda Canning (Tina Fey) turned up dead on their doorstep in last season’s finale. The British guest list is unreal, including Olivia Colman, David Tennant, Nicola Coughlan, and Meryl Streep. It’s the cozy-crime comfort watch we’ll all need come December.

Subscribe to our newsletter for more tv and movie recommendations!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.