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It's doughnut time.

This Limited-Time $5 Krispy Kreme Deal Is A Nostalgic Dream For Orange Julius Fans

​Krispy Kreme Orange Dreamsicle Glazed Doughnuts
Krispy Kreme
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserMay 12, 2026
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

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It’s getting hotter and the days are getting longer, which means sweet treat season is finally upon us. And while you could opt for ice cream, I’m giving you the ultimate excuse to indulge in baked goods this season: Krispy Kreme is tapping into the most nostalgic (and my personal favorite!) summer flavor combo with a limited-time launch: Orange Dreamsicle Original Glazed doughnuts. They’re giving summertime in a single bite.

Here’s how to get your hands on Krispy Kreme’s limited-time Orange Dreamsicle doughnuts before it’s too late.

\u200bKrispy Kreme Orange Dreamsicle Glazed Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme

As the temperatures start to feel more summer-coded, I’ve caught myself craving a sweet treat nearly every day. And when it comes to summertime sweet treats, I find nothing truly hits the spot quite like an orange dreamsicle does.

I grew up gulping down Dairy Queen’s Orange Julius and Sonic’s Orange Cream Slush and continuously seek out the classic flavor combo, so I can’t wait to give this edible take a taste. Plus, there’s nothing better than a donut on (or ahead) of the weekend, and the timing of Krispy Kreme’s launch is just exquisite.

\u200bKrispy Kreme Orange Dreamsicle Glazed Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme’s take on the orange dreamsicle is a one-weekend-only event. Fans can grab the limited-time doughnuts starting Thursday, May 14, through Sunday, May 17.

To make the launch even sweeter, Krispy Kreme is offering a sweet discount. From May 14–17, customers can snag a dozen of the brand-new Orange Dreamsicle flavor for just $5 with the purchase of any dozen at regular price.

The $5 deal is available in Krispy Kreme shops, drive-thrus, and through the Krispy Kreme app when guests use code ORANGE at checkout.

With such a short window to try this first-ever flavor, you’ll want to move fast. Take it from an orange dreamsicle lover: this is the ultimate way to usher in all the summer vibes right now.

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