11 Easy Summer Desserts To Whip Up Something Sweet In No Time
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
I have several sweet teeth that are all craving some easy summer desserts to bite into. From yummy sponge cake recipes to colorful strawberry desserts, I want it all.
This goes against the low-sugar rule that my fiancé's recently implemented, but I'm hardheaded and think everyone should indulge in all the sweetness that these 11 recipes have to offer. By the end of this list, you'll be thinking of excuses to bake or share these easy summer desserts with everyone you know. Don't say I didn't warn you!
Easy Fruit Desserts
Half Baked Harvest
Easy Strawberry Tiramisu
The first recipe on our list of easy summer desserts is this strawberry tiramisu dish! There's no baking involved so you won't even have to fire up your oven. You'll need eggs, mascarpone, heavy cream, honey, vanilla extract, ginger, and strawberries to make this tasty dessert. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Crowded Kitchen
Vegan Strawberry Mousse Pie
This Vegan Strawberry Mousse Pie looks too pretty to eat, but you'll want to dig in anyway. It's another no-bake recipe that happens to be gluten-free so you won't feel guilty when you go back for seconds or thirds. (via Crowded Kitchen)
The Edgy Veg
Easy Vegan Strawberry Tart Recipe
This recipe only takes 20 minutes to make, truly making it one of the quick and easy summer desserts you don't mind making every week. You'll need unsweetened soy milk, cornstarch, granulated white sugar, vegan butter, lemon zest, and a few other goodies to make this cute little dessert stand out. (via The Edgy Veg)
Clean Cuisine
Fruit Pizza Sugar Cookie
This Fruit Pizza Sugar Cookie recipe is THE ONE for the girl whose sweet tooth seems like it can't be satiated. There's no dairy, gluten, or refined sugar in it so it's not like you're indulging in something that your body won't love — food allergies aside. (via Clean Cuisine)
Easy Cakes, Cupcakes, and Muffins
Averie Cooks
Blueberry Cream Cheese Muffins
"Do you know the muffin man?" Or in this case, "Do you know the muffin woman?" That might be corny, but these Blueberry Cream Cheese Muffins aren't! Their super soft and moist texture will make you feel like you're tasting blueberry-filled clouds. (Via Averie Cooks)
The Original Dish
Flourless Chocolate Cherry Cake
Though this is a Valentine's Day recipe, you can still bake this Chocolate Cherry Cake during summer. The dark chocolate chips blend beautifully with the unsalted butter, granulated sugar, eggs, cocoa butter, and bada bing cherries. (Via The Original Dish)
Katheryn's Kitchen Blog
Beach Cupcakes
They're called Beach Cupcakes, but they're the perfect dessert for birthday or pool parties! I know someone will ask you for the recipe once they see them! (Via Katheryn's Kitchen Blog)
Pink Owl Kitchen
Blackberry Cupcakes With Blackberry Buttercream
I'm a huge fan of homemade buttercream icing, so I've already bookmarked this Blackberry Cupcake recipe to bake before summer ends. It only takes 30 minutes to make them so keep them in mind when you're making dinner tonight. (Via Pink Owl Kitchen)
Vanilla And Bean
Apple Cranberry Cobbler
There's never a wrong time to bake and eat Apple Cranberry Cobbler IMO. It's incredibly festive recipe that can serve as a great addition to the BBQ you've been invited to. (Via Vanilla And Bean)
Easy Cookie Recipes
Bowl of Delicious
Cranberry Orange Biscotti
Sometimes you don't have a taste for cobbler, but this recipe that can serve as a sweet substitute for that apple and cranberry goodness. This Cranberry Orange Biscotti recipe make for a tasty snack while you're finally reading the next book that's on your TBR pile. (Via Bowl of Delicious)
Two Peas And Their Pod
Lemon Raspberry Cookies
Lemon and raspberry together you say? Please count me in to eat these scrumptious and pretty cookies! In less than 30 minutes you'll have a little over 30 cookies baked to perfection. (Via Two Peas And Their Pod)
