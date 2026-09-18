Lady Gaga is officially a mom! Multiple reports say that the "Poker Face" singer has welcomed a baby with her fiancé Michael Polansky after six years together. The couple got engaged in 2024, and they've taken the next step in their relationship by starting a family!

If you ask me, Lady Gaga's baby name pulls inspiration from her most iconic performances.

A birth certificate obtained by TMZ says Lady Gaga's baby name is Rose Bean Polansky, which is just the cutest name I've ever heard. "Bean" sounds like the most adorable nickname! Rosie too.

The baby was born on June 9, 2026 in Los Angeles, California, specifically at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center if you want to get really technical.

And fans of the singer will be thrilled to hear about the potential connection the baby's name has to Lady Gaga's career. While it's still unconfirmed, it feels notable that Lady Gaga (AKA Stefani Germanotta) has a rose tattoo running the length of her spine in honor of her role in A Star is Born. Any fan of the movie will remember her iconic performance of "La Vie En Rose"!

People also suggests the middle name "Bean" could come from Carl Bean, who inspired Lady Gaga's "I Was Born This Way".