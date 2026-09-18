MOTHER! 🤩
Surprise! Lady Gaga & Michael Polansky Had a Baby 3 Months Ago
Chloe Williams is B+C’s Entertainment Editor, Celebrity Interviewer, and On-Air Host with over 8 years of experience in the media space. Her interviews have amassed millions of views, and have been referenced in Vanity Fair, Deadline, and People. Whether she’s analyzing costumes, writing a movie review, or laughing with the hottest A-listers, she loves exploring themes of hope, restoration, and beauty. Chloe received a degree in American Southern Studies and Creative Writing from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and currently lives in New York City with an alarming amount of notebooks. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and TikTok and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Lady Gaga is officially a mom! Multiple reports say that the "Poker Face" singer has welcomed a baby with her fiancé Michael Polansky after six years together. The couple got engaged in 2024, and they've taken the next step in their relationship by starting a family!
Here's everything you need to know about Michael Polansky and Lady Gaga's new baby.
If you ask me, Lady Gaga's baby name pulls inspiration from her most iconic performances.
A birth certificate obtained by TMZ says Lady Gaga's baby name is Rose Bean Polansky, which is just the cutest name I've ever heard. "Bean" sounds like the most adorable nickname! Rosie too.
The baby was born on June 9, 2026 in Los Angeles, California, specifically at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center if you want to get really technical.
And fans of the singer will be thrilled to hear about the potential connection the baby's name has to Lady Gaga's career. While it's still unconfirmed, it feels notable that Lady Gaga (AKA Stefani Germanotta) has a rose tattoo running the length of her spine in honor of her role in A Star is Born. Any fan of the movie will remember her iconic performance of "La Vie En Rose"!
People also suggests the middle name "Bean" could come from Carl Bean, who inspired Lady Gaga's "I Was Born This Way".
Motherhood is Lady Gaga's "next starring role."
Lady Gaga recently opened up about wanting to start a family, telling Stephen Colbert in 2025 "what I really want is to be a mom. That’s my next starring role, I hope.”
She also told Elle that a family is coming that comes up in conversation with Michael often. “That’s something Michael and I have talked about a lot — allowing our kids to be their own people. It’s such an intense thing for kids coming into the world," she says. "And they’re told how to think and what to believe in and how to eat…I just kind of want to let my kids find out who they are.”
I just love this little family. Follow Brit + Co on Facebook for more celebrity news!