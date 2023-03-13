Lady Gaga Just Performed At The Oscars With No Makeup And Ripped Jeans
Along with Rihanna's "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Lady Gaga's Academy Award-nominated "Hold My Hand" (which she recorded for Top Gun: Maverick) is one of our favorite songs from 2022. After stunning in an all-black Versace look on the red carpet, she performed "Hold My Hand" during the live Oscars broadcast. Unlike herviral 2019 performance of A Star Is Born's "Shallow", this one was unlike anything we've seen in recent years for one simple reason: Lady Gaga was wearing ripped jeans and Converse...and no makeup.
Bare Beauty
In an industry that constantly places unrealistic expectations on women, it's incredibly empowering to see a woman at the top of her game take control like this. Lady Gaga reminds us that we can be vulnerable and honest in every moment of our lives, even on the biggest of stages.
Watch Lady Gaga's Performance Of "Hold My Hand"
Lady Gaga performs the Oscar nominated original song 'Hold My Hand' from TOP GUN: MAVERICK at Oscars 2023. See more performance highlights at Oscars.org.
Was Lady Gaga supposed to perform at the Oscars?
Lady Gaga was not originally supposed to perform at the 95th Academy Awards because she's in the midst of filming Joker: Folie à Deux. Luckily for us, she showed up to the red carpet and ended up performing anyway!
Did Lady Gaga write "Hold My Hand"?
Lady Gaga co-wrote the song with BloodPop, who produced the song.
What is Lady Gaga's most successful song?
Lady Gaga's most popular song on Spotify right now is "Shallow" from 2018's A Star is Born.
Image via ABC
