Lady Gaga Just Revealed When She Wants To Start A Family!

Lady Gaga might have had a guest role in Wednesday season 2, but her real life is looking a lot less gloomy. The singer recently appeared on an episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and opened up about what she hopes the near future looks like. Spoiler alert: her dreams include being a mom!

Lady Gaga has starred in television and film, released music, and done some of the 21st Century's most memorable live performances. But she admits there's even more on her bucket list.

“I would like to do many things,” she tells Stephen Colbert. “All of these things are open. But, what I really want is to be a mom. That’s my next starring role, I hope.” So it sounds like she's hoping to be a mom sooner rather than later!

This isn't the first time the popstar has talked about her dreams of motherhood! She told Access Hollywood after she got engaged to Michael Polansky that "the greatest vision I have is" to be a mom, and told Elle earlier this year that a family is something the couple discusses often.

“That’s something Michael and I have talked about a lot — allowing our kids to be their own people. It’s such an intense thing for kids coming into the world," she says. "And they’re told how to think and what to believe in and how to eat…I just kind of want to let my kids find out who they are.”