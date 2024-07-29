Who Is Lady Gaga's Fiancé? Everything To Know About Michael Polansky.
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Lady Gaga blew us away with her performance at the Paris Olympics' Opening Ceremony on July 26. The Joker 2 actress (whose real name is Stefani Germanotta) performed Zizi Jeanmaire's "Mon Truc En Plumes" along the Seine, complete with black bodysuits and plenty of pink feathers. And we're not the only ones who loved it!
French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal posted a TikTok on July 28 praising her "breathtaking" and "stunning performance at the opening ceremony." But the performance wasn't the only thing that took our breath away, because the TikTok video seems to confirm Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky are engaged!
Is Lady Gaga still with Michael Polansky?
@gabriel_attal
Thank you Lady Gaga for your stunning performance at the opening ceremony. It was breathtaking. 🤩🫶♬ son original - Gabriel Attal
Yes, Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky are still together! In the TikTok video posted by Gabriel Attal, Lady Gaga introduces her partner Michael Polansky as her fiancé instead of her boyfriend. The two have been together since 2020, and it looks like they're ready to take their relationship to the next level! Naturally, fans are very excited for the "Poker Face" singer, commenting everything from "GAGA IS ENGAGED" to "OH MOTHER." (If you can't tell, TikTok users love to use all caps.)
"Although I am not a French artist, I have always felt a very special connection with French people and singing French music—I wanted nothing more than to create a performance that would warm the heart of France," Lady Gaga says on X (formerly Twitter). "And to everyone in France, thank you so much for welcoming me to your country to sing in honor of you—it’s a gift I’ll never forget!"
What does Michael Polansky do?
Michael Polansky is a businessman and entrepreneur, and serves as a board member for the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy. According to a People source, the couple actually bonded over their "focus" on charity!
How old is Michael Polansky?
Michael Polansky, who was born in 1978, is 46 years old. Lady Gaga, born in 1986, is 38, meaning there's an eight year difference between the two.
Congrats to the happy couple! Check back here for the latest news on Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky.
Lead image via Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
