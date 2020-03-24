These 10 FREE Lettering Classes Bring Back the Art of Handwriting
We're all navigating pretty crazy times at the moment.
Here are some of our favorite lettering classes that bring back the lost art of gorgeous handwriting, including Lettering for Lefties which has the best slogan of any class we've ever created: The smudge stops here ;)
Water Brush Lettering Online Class
With a pen tool and a wildly popular lettering style, water brush combines watercolor and lettering, and Nicole's class teaches you how to master this style for yourself. Sketch and lay out a design, blend colors and create unique hand-lettered quotes like you see on Instagram!
Modern Calligraphy with Lauren Essl Bundle
Learn calligraphy from one of the best! In this bundle, you'll get access to Lauren Essl's beginner and intermediate calligraphy courses. In the first class, you'll learn the basics as you create greeting cards using pointed pen calligraphy.
In the second class, you'll turn it up a notch by learning more advanced techniques as you write out addresses on envelopes in that beautiful calligraphy style.
This bundle is perfect for someone who wants to finally learn how to write in pointed pen to use on cards, art prints, envelopes, and more!
Intro To Chalk Lettering Online Class
In search of a chalk lettering class for beginners? In this class, you'll learn how to create letters, phrases, and designs with professional chalkboard artist Valerie McKeehan. While practicing on this no-pressure medium (because everything erases!), you'll learn how to plan your design, draw phrases in various lettering styles and add embellishments and dimension to your design.
Lettering For Lefties
Tired of smudging your hand-lettered designs? Are your upstrokes always shaky? Or how about shredding your brush pen tips? These are all common lefty problems and THIS class will give you all the solutions.
Fellow left-hander, Lauren Fitzmaurice, will teach you how your lettering can look just as good as anyone else's with a few pro tips and tricks. In this class, Lauren will give you her solutions to six common lefty challenges. Then, you'll use your new tips and tricks to practice on various mediums, including brush pens, chalk, calligraphy nibs and more. By the end of this class, you'll create a hand-lettered quote that'll look ten times better than when you started!
Bounce Lettering Basics Online Class
You're on your way to finally learning how to create beautiful hand-lettered designs. You know, like the posts that you've been adoring on your Instagram feed? Yeah, that's going to be YOU!
Tombow's own, Brittany Luiz, is going to teach you a unique style of brush pen lettering called bounce lettering. It's a technique that adds more style and character to your lettering designs.
Watercolor Lettering and Illustration
Let's combine some of our favorite things. In this class, you'll learn how to use watercolors to combine illustrations and florals with lettering. Yes, please!
Artist and illustrator Valerie McKeehan is back to teach you her techniques and tips for creating watercolor designs. You'll learn how and where to use florals to embellish your letters, the most common readability errors and how to fix them, and the three design principles that Valerie always uses.
Intro To iPad Lettering
Have you been curious about lettering with your iPad? Going digital makes it so easy to practice your letters and edit your designs. It's also more convenient to just carry your iPad instead of your whole studio kit.
In our Intro to iPad Lettering class, you'll learn how to use the iPad and the Procreate app to create beautiful hand lettering. Your instructor will be professional lettering artist and designer Molly Jacques. She's going to help you take your digital lettering to the next level with the techniques, tips, and tricks she's learned over countless hours as a lettering professional. Molly's going to show you how to navigate Procreate, take advantage of digital features like layers, make your own brushes, and so much more! Plus she's even created a custom brush to get you started.
Lettering Layouts: Word Collage
In this class, you'll learn how to master the art a beautiful word collage using various lettering styles! The best part about word collages is that you can create them for all kinds of occasions, people, and places!
Your instructor, Kiley, will walk you through her process for creating beautiful hand-lettered designs. You'll learn how to sketch out your collage, pair different lettering styles, add embellishments, and more! As a bonus, Kiley will also show you how to digitize and polish your design using the Procreate app. Woot!
Vintage Sign Lettering
Learn how to make a custom vintage signboard today! After taking this retro-inspired class, you'll have the creative skills to make all kinds of vintage sign designs. Plus, your instructor, Annica Lydenberg, is here to walk you through each step.
This class is jam-packed with a lot of extra content. First, you'll learn how to plan out your design layout. Then Annica will teach you how to draw two lettering styles (san serif and script). And last but not least, you'll learn how to use embellishments to finish the class project: your own sign with a vintage vibe.
Stylizing Lettering in Photoshop
Have you ever wanted to learn those cool stylistic effects on lettering that you might have seen on art prints or Instagram photos? Great! Because this is the perfect class for you!
In this Photoshop class, your awesome instructor, Cat Coquillette, will teach you her workflow, shortcuts, and techniques for creating some of the most popular lettering style effects. The class will cover adding textures to lettering, using textured backgrounds, creating custom photo filters, and more! Your final project will have you using all the skills you've learned throughout the class to create one of the most popular effects: Hand-lettering weaving through a photo.
Happy lettering y'all!