Starting today, you can access all 120+ online classes for $10/month! You've all been sharing such beautiful things over the past few weeks of free classes, we wanted to figure out how to make it easier for all of you to keep learning, making and creating. And so, a subscription is born! This is just the first phase of our new membership program, and we're excited to give members exclusive access to even more good stuff in the near future.
Together, let's do our best to feel better, get smarter, and stay creative.
As Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Brit + Co, Anjelika Temple brings her voracious consumption of all things creative and colorful to DIY projects, geeky gadgetry finds and more. When she's not DIY-ing her heart out, you'll find her throwing dinner parties with friends or adventuring with her husband David, their daughters Anokhi and Indira, and their silly dog Turkey.
