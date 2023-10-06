There *Might* Be A Lili Reinhart Skincare Line In The Works & We're SO Excited
Lili Reinhart really is that girl. Talent is great and all (and she's definitely got that down), but what sets Lili apart is her authenticity and consistent ability to be vulnerable with the millions of people who look up to her. The 27-year-old Riverdaleactress just proved, once again, that she's not afraid to keep things real with her audience and help them feel seen.
She took to Instagram to share her skincare journey, and hinted that there may be something exciting on the way! While we think she's got a skincare line in the works, here's everything we actually know so far.
Reinhart got candid in the caption of a series of unfiltered photos, explaining that while her skin is clear (and *so* glowy, might I add?) now, it hasn't always been this way for her. She shared that she's struggled with acne since she was 12 years old, with "consistent breakouts, hyperpigmentation, redness, and scarring."
She vulnerably explained that this motivated her to find a solution for her own skincare woes, as well as help others. While the entire post was inspirational — and a breath of fresh air in a sea of overly-filtered posts with carefully curated captions — something that really caught viewers eyes was that cheeky last line. While it hasn't been confirmed, it seems like there's a skincare related project on the way!
I (along with I'm sure many others) cannot wait to see what Reinhart cooks up and how she continues to empower individuals to feel sexy in their own skin.
What's Lili Reinhart's current skincare routine?
Image via Instagram/@lilireinhart
Until we get our hands on Reinhart's rumored skincare line, we'll be taking recommendations from the products she's shared she uses from other brands. A few days ago she took to Instagram stories to post a picture of the skincare products that have been helping her skin look *that good*!
For those curious, here's what she's been using as of late (BRB while I add all of this to my cart).
Header image via Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Max Mara