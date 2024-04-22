This Simple Glowy Skincare Routine Never Fails To Make My Confidence Skyrocket
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
When it comes to getting that glow, it’s important to have a dependable routine that not only works for your skin type, but one that’s compatible with your lifestyle, too. Not everyone has the time to slather on 20 different skincare products every day – myself included!
It’s taken me months and months to land on a skincare product lineup that works best for me. Luckily, this glowy skincare routine has saved me so much time, changed the way I approach skincare (including buyingskincare goodies), and makes me absolutely glow to the gods.
This glowy skincare routine is everything to me. With only 6 products and a total of 10 minutes maximum every day, this glowy skincare routine is the key for healthy, youthful-looking skin.
I can’t gatekeep these products any longer. Let’s get into why these picks fit right into a glowy skincare routine and what they can do for your skin!
COSRX Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser
Clean skin sets the tone for glowy skin, so having an everyday cleanser in your skincare repertoire is crucial. I like this low-pH one from COSRX since it's very gentle. Though it takes it easy on my skin overall, I still feel a deep clean after I cleanse with it. The low pH makes this gel cleanser widely compatible for most skin types, plus you get lots of product for a low price.
The Good Morning Gel Cleanser is $14 on Amazon.
COSRX Full Fit Propolis Synergy Toner
Toners can come in many forms (like exfoliating and brightening), but I find that I'm drawn to hydrating toners like this one from COSRX for my glowy skincare routine. Unlike the toners most of us grew up with – astringent, harsh, and drying – most toners on the market now are made to boost your skin's hydration! So, toners are friends, not foes.
This literally feels like my skin is chugging water when I put it on. I typically just apply it with my hands and press it in gently, so my face can absorb the most product. I'll also bring it down to my neck for added hydration. The propolis and honey extracts go easy on the skin, adding to the desired glow!
This Full Fit Propolis Synergy Toner is $13 on Amazon.
The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid
Hyaluronic acid simply brings the moisture that's already hanging out in your skin forward, so you'll appear more moisturized and hydrated when you use it. I only use this before moisturizer when I feel like my skin is especially dry, and like the aforementioned toner, I press it in so my skin can soak it on up.
I enjoy a lot of things about this hyaluronic acid (like the ease of using the bottle, the simple ingredient list, and the elegant dropper), but I love the affordable price the most.
The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid comes in a bundle alongside the The Ordinary Niacinamide for just $17 on Amazon.
Dieux Air Angel Gel Cream
Oh, this gel cream moisturizer is sooo smooth. I've really never felt anything like it before! I genuinely feel like an angel every time I put Dieux's Air Angel on. I adore it because unlike other heavy cream or lotion moisturizers, it allows my skin to breathe. It goes on super lightweight so I'm not left feeling like I applied way too many layers of product.
It's also very easy to apply – the bottle has a convenient pump with a cap that makes traveling with it a breeze! Moisturizer is a total must when it comes to skin that glows, so don't sleep on product picks like this!
The Dieux Air Angel Gel Cream goes for $44 on dieuxskin.com.
innisfree Daily UV Defense Mineral Sunscreen
Mineral sunscreen is that girl. As opposed to chemical sunscreen, mineral sunscreen contains actual physical barriers that protect your skin from harmful UV rays. That being said, this sunscreen does swipe on with a bit of a white cast, but it immediately blends out with the right amount of rubbing it in.
This SPF 45 formulation from innisfree (one of my fave affordable brands) has a color-correcting aspect to it, so it looks a tiny bit blue when you go to apply it. Once your skin's soaked it in, it leaves a creamy, satin finish that I think is perfect for a makeup base.
Think of this sunscreen as a preemptive measure towards the ultimate glowy skin routine – since you're protecting it from mass amounts of sun damage, your skin will look more youthful, hydrated, and even over time. And yes, you should be wearing sunscreen every day!
The innisfree Daily UV Defense Mineral Sunscreen is $22 at Sephora.
Good Weird Cold Brew Undereye
OMG. This is the first under eye cream that I found was actually effective. It's genuinely like a cup of cold brew for your under eye area – and mine tends to need that extra energy!
Formulated with caffeine to reduce puffiness and diamond powder to fill in fine lines, I saw results from the Cold Brew Undereye from Good Weird (read my full review here) within a few uses. The application is also unbelievably easy. It goes on very soothing since it has a metal application tip. I actually toss this skincare pick in the fridge so the metal can cool down, and ultimately soothe my tired eyes.
I think having a brightened-up under eye area contributes massively to my glowy skincare routine, since darker circles can bring the glow (and the overall evenness of my skin tone) down.
The Good Weird Cold Brew Undereye goes for $26 on Amazon.
