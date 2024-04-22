Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

outer banks season 4
TV

"Outer Banks" Season 4 Could Premiere As Soon As This Summer

elena ferrante books
Entertainment

TikTok Loves Complex Female Characters — Elena Ferrante Writes Them Best

taylor swift emily henry
Pop Culture

Reading Emily Henry? There's A Taylor Swift Album For Every Book.

hotel june malibu
Travel

Everything You Should Do, Eat, And See In Malibu For A Perfect Unplugged Weekend

modern shag haircut
Hair

7 Modern Shag Hairstyles Every Cool Girl Needs To Try

Abercrombie Wedding Guest Dresses
Trends and Inspo

8 Stunning Abercrombie Wedding Guest Dresses To Get You Through The Busy Season

Trending Stories

tv
TV

"Outer Banks" Season 4 Could Premiere As Soon As This Summer

Books
Entertainment

TikTok Loves Complex Female Characters — Elena Ferrante Writes Them Best

pop culture
Pop Culture

Reading Emily Henry? There's A Taylor Swift Album For Every Book.

Travel
Travel

Everything You Should Do, Eat, And See In Malibu For A Perfect Unplugged Weekend