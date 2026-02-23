Lily Collins is officially (and finally) playing Audrey Hepburn in a brand new movie about the making of Breakfast at Tiffany's. If you've ever thought to yourself, "Man, Lily Collins really looks like Audrey Hepburn," then you should pat yourself on the back because you definitely aren't the only one. With biopics all the rage, the new movie is going to be perfect for anyone who loves learning about Audrey's life, but also fans of Holly Golightly and the 1960s. Because we can be sure of one thing: the fashion is going to be amazing.

Keep reading for the latest news on Lily Collins' new movie about Audrey Hepburn.

Lily Collins is "honored and ecstatic" to bring Audrey Hepburn to life. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) The Emily in Paris actress announced the news on February 23 with a super sweet Instagram post. "It's with almost 10 years of development and a lifetime of admiration and adoration for Audrey that I’m finally able share this. Honored and ecstatic don’t begin to express how I feel…" she says in the caption. Friends flooded the comments with congratulations. Lucy Hale said, "Absolutely born for this 👏 so happy for you" while Lily's EiP costars Camille Razat commented, "yaaaaaaas ❤️❤️❤️❤️" and Bruno Gouery commented, "Congrats Lily!! 👏👏👏 You will be the perfect Audrey Hepburn! Same grace, same elegance and talent !"

The new movie (based on Sam Wasson's Fifth Avenue, 5 A.M.: Audrey Hepburn, Breakfast at Tiffany’s and the Dawn of the Modern Woman) will tell the story of pre-production drama and on-set mishaps while filming the iconic movie. Dickenson creator Alena Smith is writing the script. Stay tuned for the release date, director, and the rest of the cast! Truman Capote, Edith Head, and Blake Edwards will also be characters in the film, but the roles have yet to be cast.

Stay tuned for more news on the Audrey Hepburn movie. There's no one besides Lily Collins I'd pick for the part!