We Tested This Viral Lip Gloss On Four Different Skin Tones – Here Are The Results!
We love a good beauty hack, from time-saving tips to discovering new beauty finds that make us feel confident and glowy for the season.The B+C edit team recently swapped out our summer lip routine for City Beauty’s new plumping gloss, City Lips Sparkling Cider, and City Lips Night Oil, a smooth exfoliator that hydrates your lips while you sleep. I’m literally obsessed with it! They’re both Leaping Bunny-certified (AKA cruelty-free), and made without irritants or harsh chemicals. Plus, they plump more and more over time.
We all agreed the color looked great on our respective skin tones and the plumping factor didn’t sting like other plumping glosses. “I seriously can't believe it doesn't tingle when you apply it!,” said Jasmine, our staff editor. Read on for our full review of the City Lips Sparkling Cider plumping gloss and City Lips Night Oil, plus other City Beauty products!
Mallory Levy, Editorial Social Lead
The Cider lipgloss is great to have on hand in your car or on your desk for those last-minute touch-ups before your next Zoom call. “I love the soft sparkle. It’s not too flashy for work or casual outfits,” says Mallory. “It’s a great daytime shade to wear on no or light makeup days so I don’t look dead on Zoom calls.” LOL. It looks great layered on top of a base shade too. “I wore it on my anniversary and my husband loved it, “ says Mallory, who celebrated her first wedding anniversary. “He never notices my makeup!” She also found it less sticky than other lipglosses, which is a bonus when you have long hair on windy days.
Jasmine Williams, Staff Writer
Jasmine, who tends to avoid color on her lips, loves the color for fall. “I usually rely on clear lip oils whenever I wear makeup, but I can't get over how much Sparkling Cider reminds me of a golden sunset.” SAME. “Considering it's a plumping lip gloss, I'm shocked at how moisturizing it is. I only needed one coat to get the job done, but the smooth application made me add a few more.”
We all agreed there was no tingling effect, which was awesome. “It's not super sticky like some lip glosses tend to be,” adds Jasmine. “I can see myself reaching for Sparkling Cider no matter which fall outfit I choose to wear.”
Meredith Holser, Affiliate Writer
“I love the plumping component,” says Meredith. “I can definitely tell it’s working when I put it on, but it’s not overly distracting or painful. Plus, I notice a difference in the volume of my lips after applying!”
The color is also an ideal match for Meredith’s skin tone and lip color, though a bit more shimmery than the lip products she typically uses. I personally love the shimmer and it’s not too overwhelming. Meredith also really liked the City Lip Lip Oil. “The scent is very unique, almost floral,” she says. “The oil is definitely thicker than other lip oils I’ve tried, which is nice for the long-wear since you’re meant to apply it at night and let it soak in.”
Theresa Gonzalez, Branded Editor
As someone with naturally thin lips, I love the lip oil too and agree it feels weightier than other oils, which is part of its appeal. The gloss color is super pretty over my neutral base, especially for a fall look.
As the only (tired) mom on the edit team, I appreciated the Lid Lifting Treatment and was surprised how quickly I noticed a lift! I applied it at night and in the morning with a small dab on my lids, and I felt that I looked visibly more awake! It nourishes your skin too to soften the look of fine lines and wrinkles. It makes a great primer for eye makeup too.
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.