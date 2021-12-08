Your Go-To Starbucks Drink This Holiday Season, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
Your zodiac sign can predict so much about your personality. For example, Aries are bold and ambitious; Gemini can be counted on for their spontaneous and playful nature. Your ‘scope can also say a lot about your daily choices—like the drinks and treats you’ll delight in. There’s a coffee and confection that lines up with every star in the cosmos, and you can savor them all at Starbucks this season. While you’re placing your order, you’ll want to enjoy a little extra holiday cheer by playing Starbucks For Life, the festive game with the chance to win more than 2.7 million prizes available, including—you guessed it—Starbucks for Life (To play, just download the Starbucks app and first join Starbucks® Rewards.)
Now, see what the stars have to say about the signature order that best fits your sign.
Aries
Never basic nor one to follow trends, you set your own, which is why the Cinnamon Dolce Latte—classic espresso with freshly steamed milk and cinnamon dolce-flavored syrup, topped with sweetened whipped cream and a cinnamon dolce topping—is your jam. Paired with a Cranberry Bliss Bar, a blondie cake with dried cranberries and cream cheese icing, you’ll hit holiday gold.
Photo Credit: Starbucks
Taurus
As detail-oriented as you are dependable, you’ll gravitate toward something soothing and grounded yet meticulously crafted. Enter the Chestnut Praline Latte. Blended with espresso, steamed milk and notes of caramelized chestnuts and spices, and topped with whipped cream and spiced praline crumbs, you’ll appreciate every flavor—and the instant comfort in a cup. Add a Sugar Plum Cheese Danish, with its cream cheese filling and spiced sugar plum spread, to delight your more sophisticated palette with festive flavor pairings.
Gemini
Always playful, always planning, Gemini are also prone to changing their minds on a whim, so a drink with the works is the only thing to satisfy every passing fancy. Try a Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, a heavenly blend of espresso and steamed milk infused with caramelized white chocolate and topped with whipped cream, holiday sugar sparkles, and crispy white pearls. Really, it’s everything you could ask for in one cup. Accompanied by a piece of Coffee Cake, FOMO will never even be a question.
Cancer
Sentimental and traditional, you shed equal tears over commercials and birthday cards. Tempering those big feels with a drink that’s soothing will be your signature. Your perfect pick: Chai Tea Latte. A black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and other warming spices is mixed with steamed milk and topped with foam for a balanced blend of sweet and spice. An almond croissant to go with is the ideal accompaniment.
Leo
If you can’t go big, you just go home. Leos know how to own a room and steal the show, so naturally, you need a drink that matches all that boldness. Meet the Caramel Brulée Latte. This dreamy mix of espresso, steamed milk and rich Caramel Brulée sauce is topped with whipped cream and a Caramel Brulée drizzle, which will make you the envy of everyone else around. Enjoy it with a Double Chocolate Brownie, because everything you do is ~extra~.
Virgo
Loyal and practical, you put as much thought into your outfit as you do your workout regimen. For you, the magic is in the details. The obvious choice: A tried-and-true Peppermint Mocha. A combo of Espresso Roast, steamed milk, sweet mocha sauce, and peppermint-flavored syrup topped with whipped cream and dark chocolate curls—every flavor profile is found within, and you won’t miss a single one. Add a buttery croissant to balance the sweetness.
Libra
Always the one to keep the peace (and please a crowd) your strength is in your symmetry. Try a balanced blend like a Flat White. Made with Signature Espresso and steamed milk, the velvety flavor delivers all the same consistent smoothness in each sip. Your perfect pairing: A blueberry muffin—it wins every time.
Scorpio
Hello, lover! The most passionate of all zodiac signs, Scorpios are intense about everything and demand the same of those around them. Naturally, you require a bev that goes deep—in richness and flavor—to match your energy. You get right to the heart of it all without the frills, so a classic shot of espresso is entirely your jam. Pair it with a plain bagel to bring out the best in flavor.
Sagittarius
Fun and free-spirited, your bags are always packed for your next adventure. You’re all about the extras and need a drink that’s as vibrant as your personality. A Very Berry Hibiscus Lemonade Starbucks Refresher brings the creativity and the fruity flavor. Fruit juice and whole blackberries are balanced with the delightful zing of lemonade and green coffee extract, and served over ice. Have it with an Iced Lemon Loaf, which adds a buttery citrus boost to the mix.
Capricorn
You book a restaurant reservation two months ahead of time, hand in work a week early, and, heck, your schedule is already set—for the next year. But that’s why you always win at everything you do. You need an ambitious brew to keep up with your mojo. Try the Irish Cream Cold Brew, a combo of Starbucks® Cold Brew topped with Irish cream cold foam and a sprinkle of cocoa powder. This is only to be matched by a Petite Vanilla Bean Scone.
Aquarius
Utilitarian is just not your brand. Naturally your perfect beverage is the creative kind. Say “hello” to the Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte. Sugar cookie flavored syrup, blonde espresso, ice, and almondmilk are swirled and adorned with red and green sprinkles for a fun twist on traditional holiday cheer. This should be coupled with a Birthday Cake Pop, because in your world, every day is a celebration.
Pisces
You’ve stopped to help grannies and maybe even turtles cross the road. Your sensitivity is met by your intensity, so only a drink that’s as sweet as you will do. Try the Chocolate Cookie Crumble Crème Frappuccino®, a mouthwatering mix of Mocha sauce and Frappuccino® chips, milk, and ice with whipped cream and chocolate cookie crumbles. With a chocolate croissant, you’ll experience what can only be described as a decadent heaven on earth.
Want to make your destined drink and treat even more delicious? Play Starbucks for Life. Each purchase you make (up to two transactions per day) is a chance to win! If the stars align, you’ll earn one of more than 2.7 million prizes!
Want to get more of your favorite beverages for free?
Play Starbucks For Life! To play, download the Starbucks app and first join Starbucks Rewards. Every time you order, you’ll collect stars, which can be redeemed for rewards—like free food, drinks, and more. As a Rewards member, each purchase at Starbucks (up to 2 per day) earns you a play in the Starbucks For Life game, as does completing weekly challenges. Simply tap the Snow Globe on the App so it shakes and you'll either get an Instant Win or a game piece (hello, Betty the Yeti or Gingerbrad the Gingerbread man) to collect toward a prize. Collect all three game pieces for a chance to win some swoon-worthy swag, including a 30-year supply of Starbucks (just imagine the Peppermint Mochas, the Caramel Macchiatos, and the Frappuccinos you won’t have to pay for).
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 UNITED STATES (D.C.) 18 AND OLDER AND WHO ARE MEMBERS OF THE STARBUCKS® REWARDS LOYALTY PROGRAM AT THE TIME OF ENTRY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Starbucks Partners (employees) are not eligible to win prizes. Participating stores only. Promotion ends 1/3/22. For Official Rules, how to enter without purchase, prizes, and odds, visit https://www.starbucksforlife.com. Sponsor: Starbucks Corporation, 2401 Utah Ave. S, Seattle, WA 98134.
Starbucks for Life means the winner will receive a daily credit for 30 years for one free food or beverage item at participating Starbucks stores in the U.S. Excludes alcohol.
Starbucks for a Year, 6 Months, 3 Months, or 1 Month will be fulfilled as a daily credit for one free food item or standard menu beverage during the time period specified, which can be redeemed at participating stores.
Entrants can receive a maximum of 2 plays per day plus bonus opportunities to earn additional plays.
Game plays may be earned on eligible transactions at a participating Starbucks store. Purchases of alcohol, Starbucks Cards and Starbucks Card reloads are excluded. See starbucks.com/terms for details.