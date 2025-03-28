Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) have always been a dramatic duo, but they're taking the drama to new heights right now: they're breaking up, according to TMZ. The Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker BFFs announced they were expecting their first child together, making this all way more complicated than a simple split. And Megan Fox just gave birth to their sweet new baby.

Here's everything to know about Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's baby— & their breakup.

Did Megan Fox have her baby? View this post on Instagram A post shared by mgk (@machinegunkelly) Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly may not be together, but they have a lot to celebrate now that their daughter made her grand debut! Machine Gun Kelly eagerly announced her arrival on Instagramby sharing a small black and white video of him holding her toes. No matter where he and Megan stand, the rapper made it clear he's excited their daughter was born safe and sound. The sweetest part of his caption is him calling the newborn a "little celestial seed." He also explained that Travis Barker helped welcome their daughter through music, adding, "We composed the score of the birth. What an epic journey. Praise God." We also love positive the comments on the announcement post are! Even MTV couldn't resist commenting by writing, "congratulations ♥️." And get this, Megan's birth was aided by music. "We composed the score of the birth. What an epic journey. Praise God," Kelly told E! News. If you're wondering whose music they were listening to, it's none other than Travis Barker!

Did Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox break up? TMZ reported Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly broke up on Tuesday, December 10, 2024. The pair allegedly split on Thanksgiving weekend in Vail, Colorado given "upsetting material" Megan found on MGK's phone. Apparently they haven't been together since the breakup, with MGK going as far as to leave their trip early. Megan announced she was pregnant on Instagram a month before they allegedly broke up, on November 11, 2024. According to PEOPLE, MGK was "basically telling everyone he knows" about the baby, and that the pair is "doing well" in general. Now, it seems like the tables have really turned in the latter regard. However, an exclusive source told PEOPLE, "Their relationship has always been bumpy. They love each other but don't have compatible personalities." The source explained that Megan and MGK are "both hot-heads, dramatic and stubborn," noting that they've "worked things out" when they broke up in the past. "When they're good together, they're great," they said. "They will very likely get back together." PEOPLE reported that Megan and MGK announced their engagement on Instagram on January 12, 2022. However, the Jennifer's Body star only features her pregnancy announcement on Instagram now — and while MGK doesn't have a post on his grid either, you can still see his video of her engagement ring here!

