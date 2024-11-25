Where Can I Stream The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024? Here's Everything You Need To Know.
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
It's not Thanksgiving without the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (or appetizers, but that's a different conversation). The iconic event has been around since 1924, and this year's 98th parade is sure to be full of amazing surprises. (In case you're wondering, the parade shut down for two years during World War II, hence the 98th anniversary!). We'll see appearances from the Rockettes and the Wicked cast, and tons of show-stopping balloons. My personal fave? Charlie Brown's Snoopy!
Here's everything you need to know about this year's parade, including how to stream it at home and the acts to pay attention to.
The latest news on the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
- The 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade takes place November 28, 2024 at 8:30 AM.
- The parade lasts three and a half hours, moving from the Upper West Side to Macy's on 34th Street.
- Performers include The Outsiders, stars from Wicked, and The Rockettes.
Where can I stream the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade 2024?
Cara Howe/NBC
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is coming to NBC on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2024 from 8:30 AM to 12 PM in every time zone. You can stream the program on Peacock. There's also a Spanish version on Telemundo!
They'll have a repeat of the parade starting at 2 PM EST.
Who's hosting the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade this year?
Beloved Today Show hosts Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, and Al Roker will host the iconic parade.
Who is performing at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade 2024?
There are tons of acts appearing in the parade this year, from A-listers to Broadway casts. Here's a list of performers and appearances!
- The Rockettes
- Jennifer Hudson
- Kylie Minogue
- Billy Porter
- Death Becomes Her cast
- Hell’s Kitchen cast
- The Outsiders cast
- Bishop Briggs
- Kylie Cantrall
- Chlöe
- Dan + Shay
- Dasha
- Jimmy Fallon & The Roots
- Coco Jones
- Walker Hayes
- Loud Luxury
- Ariana Madix
- Joey McIntyre
- Idina Menzel
- Natti Natasha
- T-Pain
- Rachel Platten
- Lea Salonga
- The Temptations
- The War and Treaty
- Alex Warren
- Sebastián Yatra
- Charli D’Amelio
- NYC Ballet Principal Dancers Tiler Peck and Roman Mejia
- Jonathan Bennett
- Liza Colón-Zayas
- Cynthia Erivo
- Cole Escola
- Tom Kenny
- Ginna Claire Mason
- And Santa Claus of course!
What's the parade route?
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade makes a 2.5-mile trek alongside Central Park, starting at West 77th Street, circling round Columbus Circle, and ending in front of Macy's on 34th street.
What balloons will be in the parade?
There will be some fan favorite balloons returning to the parade this year, in addition to a new appearance by Minnie Mouse! Spider-Man, Snoopy, Ronald McDonald, the Pillsbury Doughboy are just a few balloons that we'll see.
Will you be watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade this year? Let us know what you're most excited to see on Facebook!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!