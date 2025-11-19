Where To Watch 'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' This Holiday Season

Here's everything you need to know about how to stream A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving for the 2025 holiday season.

Despite the fact my family (and the internet at large) loveslike It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown and A Charlie Brown Christmas, my favorite Charlie Brown holiday special has always been A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving. The 30-minute episode just highlights so much that I love about this time of year: family, CHOSEN family, and that feeling when we finally switch from spooky season to. Not to mention the fact the montage of Snoopy cookingis my favorite scene in any cartoon, like, ever.

Where can I watch Charlie Brown Thanksgiving today? This year, the Charlie Brown Thanksgiving special is available to watch on Apple TV+, along with It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown and A Charlie Brown Christmas. So if you're wondering, 'Is Charlie Brown Thanksgiving on Netflix?' unfortunately, no, it's not.

What happened in Charlie Brown Thanksgiving? Charlie Brown and Sally are preparing to spend Thanksgiving at their grandma's house. But when Charlie gets a call from Peppermint Patty, he learns that she's invited herself, Marcie, and Franklin over for dinner! Stuck between a rock and a hard place, Charlie decides to provide a low-key meal for his friends — which brings us to my favorite cooking montage of Snoopy making popcorn, jelly beans, and toast, and setting up a ping pong table like a dinner table. Peppermint Patty is not happy with the dinner options, and is honestly pretty rude to Charlie, but Marcie reminds her the true spirit of the Thanksgiving season is about being together. It makes me a little weepy just writing this TBH! I won't spoil the ending of the special just in case you somehow haven't seen it (?!?!) but I will say one of the final scenes features a station wagon with plenty of seating in the back, and as someone who grew up with mini vans and sedans, I still dream about riding in a car like this.

When did Charlie Brown Thanksgiving air? CBS/Apple TV A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving first aired on CBS in 1973, then switched to airing on ABC in 2001. However in 2024, the special (as well as the other two) are available to stream on Apple TV+ after Apple acquired the rights in 2018.

When was Charlie Brown created? Charlie Brown was introduced in the Peanuts comic strip on October 2, 1950.

