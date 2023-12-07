The Ultimate Red Lipstick Hack For Your Holiday Parties, From A Radio City Rockette
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
One of the most magical aspects of New York City at Christmas, and the holiday season in general, is the Radio City Rockettes. The group has been performing in the city since 1932, and every year, they absolutely deliver on the glitz, glam, and joy we love about this time of year. To celebrate the brand new season, we talked to Rockette Bailey Callahan Harding about the dancers' full proof makeup routines, the hardest part about being a Rockette, and one fact you might not know about the show.
Where will the Rockettes perform in 2023?
The Radio City Rockettes perform at Rockefeller Center's Radio City Music Hall. The art deco space is one of the most beautifully-designed spots in the city, and it also perfectly represents the show's blend of tradition and modern edge. "I think the Radio City Christmas Spectacular is the perfect blend of tradition and innovation," Harding says. "We are constantly honoring tradition like The Parade of the Wooden Soldiers, which has been in every single Christmas spectacular since 1933, as well as The Living Nativity scene, which is just a beautiful showcase of the nativity."
But the show also offers plenty of new surprises: "This year we have the brand new scene called Dance of the Frost Fairies, in which the Rockettes are dressed as these winter wonderland fairies that transform the stage into a magical winter wonderland. We have fairy drones flying above the audience. It's an incredibly beautiful, immersive experience."
How do I make sure red lipstick stays on?
"The Rockettes have a classic red lipstick that's really, really great and iconic to our look, and you can use it anytime and any day, especially with holiday parties coming up," Harding says. She says the first step is finding a color that works with your skin tone (her personal pick is Haus Labs' Atomic Shake Long Lasting Liquid Lipstick). With everything from blue-toned styles to warmer orange-reds on the market — there's literally something for everyone! But the kind of formula you choose can also have major impact.
"I really enjoy transfer-proof. A lip stain is really great for us at Radio City, especially with all the costume changes," Harding continues. You can also try your hand at applying multiple thin layers of lipstick, blotting off excess, or even dusting just a hint of translucent powder over your finished look to help it set.
What is a fun fact about the Rockettes?
One of the things the Radio City Rockettes are most known for are their pristine, eye-high kicks. "There are 200 kicks in a single show and sometimes four shows in a day," Harding says. "But the secret is the Rockettes don't actually touch in our kick lines — it's a magical illusion that keeps with the Christmas magic here at Radio City. So every single kick that we do is by ourselves, even though we give the illusion that we are linked up and touching each other."
What's the hardest part about being a Radio City Rockette?
"The Radio City Christmas Spectacular is unlike any other production in theatre," Harding says. We totally agree! With nine routines and costume changes as quick as 72 seconds, it's a non-stop performance as soon as the curtain comes up. "So my biggest challenge in my 12 years as a Rockette has to [have] been mind over matter, that you're pushing through that stamina. You can achieve anything that you put your mind to and really working with the ladies around you, you build this sense of teamwork and community and there's nothing like it. It's really, really special."
What do the Rockettes do in the offseason?
Even when the Rockettes aren't performing at Radio City Christmas Spectacular or at the Thanksgiving Day Parade, they still have the opportunity to dance: "Once the holiday season has passed, I'm a dance teacher, so I love going out to local studios and sharing my passion for dance with the kids and hopefully inspire them to become rockets one day," Harding says.
On show days, Harding will arrive at the music hall, and do her own hair and makeup. "I will visit our athletic training department to get my body ready for a rigorous show day. We can do any from one to four shows in a day, so it all depends on the schedule that day."
As a huge Christmas fan, Harding enjoys spending time in the city during her off-days. "I love Christmas. I decorate my entire apartment with Christmas, and I love paying attention to my Christmas tree and baking Christmas cookies," she says. "This is my time of year to thrive."
What is your most-memorable pinch me moment?
Over the years, there have been plenty of memorable moments at Radio City Music Hall, from the Tonys to the VMAs to concerts. But for Harding, her opening night will always stick out most clearly in her mind.
"I would have to say my very first opening night...is a moment I will never forget," Harding says. "There's a number called Sleigh Ride that opens the show. And when the grand contour rises in the front, you can see the audience just waiting in anticipation. You can hear the jingle bells on your shoulder, you can feel the fog underneath your feet. The orchestra starts to hum. There's just so many memorable senses that come with that moment. And then the beat drops and the Rockettes start the Christmas Spectacular. That moment 12 years ago is something I'll never forget, and it's a moment too where I look at the first year, ladies next to me and I say, 'This is it. Pay attention. This is something that you'll remember for the rest of your life.'"
