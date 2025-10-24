Yikes. 😳
Madelyn Cline Reportedly "Had To Intervene" When Jonas Pate "Put His Hands" On A P.A.
Reports are swirling that some of the onscreen drama of Outer Banks has made its way off camera. TMZ reports that "tensions are high" as the cast and crew film the final season of the beachy teen drama in Dubrovnik, Croatia. And during a disagreement, it appears that creator and writer Jonas Pate "put his hands" on a female P.A.
According to TMZ, creator and writer Jonas Pate "put his hands on a production assistant and shook her while shouting in her face." The interaction got so intense that "several of the show's stars had to intervene" during the disagreement.
The report continues that actors "Chase Stokes separated them and Madelyn Cline also jumped in to de-escalate the situation."
Multiple sources say that this incident isn't "unusual behavior" and that "It's about time that it's made public." None of the cast or crew has commented on the report at this time.
Unfortunately this isn't the first time drama has surrounded the series. Rumors of a fallout between the cast led fans to believe star Rudy Pankow asked to be written off the show early. In season 4, after Kiara is captured by JJ's biological father Chandler Groff, JJ turns over the legendary Blue Crown to save her — and ends up dying at his father's hand anyway.
After more than one instance where characters have miraculously survived crazy circumstances or even come back after it looks like they died, it's safe to say fans were not happy JJ died from a tiny knife wound.
"They filmed episode 10 before the last episodes of the first half & Rudy didn't tell the cast so it threw them off," the source says. "In the last episode you can see how mad everyone was at Rudy. It's a mess and it pissed off production but they are going to brush it off like it's ‘always been the plan.’”
