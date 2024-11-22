LOL, An 'Outer Banks' Cast Member Just Totally Called Fans Out
Outer Banks fans cried saying goodbye to JJ when part 2 dropped on November 7, but I wasn't expecting the Outer Banks cast's goodbye to Rudy Pankow to make me equally emotional. The TV show is a standout because of how electric the cast's chemistry is onscreen — and how close they are offscreen.
But according to some sources, a rift reportedly formed between Rudy Pankow (JJ) and Madison Bailey (Kiara) after fans picked up on their chemistry and started shipping them IRL...like, really intensely. Despite the fact the creators promise this was the plan since season 1, OBX fans are convinced their rumored fallout is the reason Rudy left the show.
The Latest Update On The 'Outer Banks' Cast Drama
Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
After fans have been VERY loud about the supposed cast drama, Carlacia Grant (Cleo) made me laugh out loud when she posted her OBX 4 Instagram post — and seemingly called fans out in the comments. The roundup includes cast group pictures, a snap of Drew Starkey, and Morocco, and she captioned the post, "If I drop these are y’all gonna act right?"
Why aren't Rudy and Madison friends anymore?
Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
Rudy Pankow and Madison Bailey were best friends during season 1 (Madison called Rudy her "bestie," and said that in any situation, "he's the first person I'm going to call"). But rumors of a fallout came after the show went viral in 2020. Fans picked up on their onscreen chemistry and started shipping the actors in addition to shipping their characters JJ and Kiara (the internet shipped the fictional couple so hard, in fact, that the relationship was written into the show despite it not being the team's original plan).
"Madison and Kiara, and Rudy and JJ, are two different people," Madison said in a 2020 Entertainment Tonight interview after the relationship started picking up steam. "Let's keep the ships on the show. But as far as the show, I'm all for it."
After publicity for Outer Banks season 2 began, fans noticed Rudy and Madison didn't seem to have the same connection in public, and even appeared to avoid each other on set — a far cry from their adorable interactions during press for season 1.
Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
Fans started outright blaming Rudy's girlfriend Elaine Seimek, who was originally a PA on the show, for causing a rift between the two actors. Madison herself shut down the rumors with a TikTok promising they all had no problems, while Rudy Pankow took to Instagram to defend his girlfriend.
"To those who are creating such displeasure and opinions about the one I love and my relationship, it’s time to stop," Rudy Pankow said in an August 6, 2021 post. "I want to express the importance to spread positivity and needing to know when it is unfair to express your own distaste for something or someone, especially when you can do it behind an anonymous identity. I was always told the best version of yourself is your most humbled self…I make this statement as my most humbled self and would be so grateful if we all would move forward in positivity and respect."
Is there drama between the Outer Banks cast?
Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
The Outer Banks cast drama rumors only intensified after a June 2023 dinner, when Madison Bailey and her partner Mariah Linney reportedly unfollowed Elaine on Instagram. Not to mention the fact Rudy Pankow isn't in any of the Outer Banks season 4 cast videos.
After JJ's death rocked the internet, creators Josh and Jonas Pate and Shannon Burke said that it was always the plan to kill JJ. "For a long time we had known that someone was going to die," showrunner Shannon Burke told Teen Vogue. "We thought it was going to be JJ all along."
However, the fact that JJ and Kiara have been dating for almost 2 years at this point, yet barely react to the other heading into danger has fans thinking Rudy asked to leave the show. And rumors that they filmed multiple endings to give Rudy the option to stay only adds fuel to the fire.
When new episodes of the show dropped in November of 2024, fans almost immediately clocked that Rudy and Madison appear to have used body doubles for a cuddling scene — while Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes (who dated from June 2020 to November 2021) were cozied up across the campfire.
Even though an anonymous source suggested Rudy and Madison aren't friends anymore, and that their chemistry onscreen in season 1 was because they'd fallen for each other IRL, a source told People the actors are not feuding.
But one DeuxMoi source just spilled some serious tea, telling the site that, "Rudy asked them to write him off because of the drama! Production got mad and they had to refilm episodes," they said. "They filmed episode 10 before the last episodes of the first half & Rudy didn't tell the cast so it threw them off. In the last episode you can see how mad everyone was at Rudy. It's a mess and it pissed off production but they are going to brush it off like it's ‘always been the plan.’”
They also revealed that apparently, the plan was to kill JJ off in the series finale, which honestly kind of makes sense.
When did Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow meet?
Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
Rudy and Madison first met after Rudy had booked the role of JJ and Madison was headed to a final audition. Despite the fact they had mutual friends, they didn't meet until they were on the same plane to Charleston. She told Harper's Bazaar in 2020 that she said hello when they crossed paths, then found a DM from him on social media. “He was like, ‘I knew you were Kiara the second I saw you,’" she said. "I was like, "Oh my God, did this guy three seats up really just DM me?’ He went and found our mutuals, found my page, and messaged me.”
Well, during press for Outer Banks season 4, when the cast was asked who would be most likely to fall in love with a stranger on a plane, Carlacia Grant (Cleo) answered with Madison, leading fans to believe she was confirming the romance rumors.
Did Rudy quit OBX?
Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
Rudy Pankow exited Outer Banks after season 4, and Madison Bailey finally spoke about what JJ means to her in the cast's official goodbye — and got emotional talking about how well Rudy brought the character to life.
"We all read the character on the page," she says. "And we know what you brought to it and you turned it out and really made something of it and paid respect to the depth of the character while bringing a lightheartedness that the show desperately needed."
And during a cast video hyping up JJ's (and Rudy's) best moments from the series, fans were beaming when Rudy and Madison dissected some of the best Jiara moments from season 3. "this video healed me❤️🩹 thank you netflix!" one TikTok user wrote in the comments of Madison talking about JJ and Kiara's first kiss. "I’m so happy [they're] friends bro like fr 🥺🥺," another user said.
