If you're on the edge of your seat to see what happens in Outer Banks season 5, number one, you're not alone because I'm beside myself. But number two, Prime Video has a brand new teen drama from the creators of the Netflix hit that you definitely do not want to miss. The new show, The Runarounds, takes us into the world of parties, garage bands, and romance. Yeah, sign me up.

Here's everything you need to know about The Runarounds, coming to Prime Video September 1, 2025.

Where can I watch The Runarounds? The Runarounds hits Prime Video on September 1, 2025.

What is The Runarounds about? In The Runarounds, we meet a gang of high school grade who dream of becoming rockstars. During their last summer before adulthood in Wilmington, North Carolina, they throw everything they have into their dream — and their relationships. There's romance, hijinks, and plenty of original music.

Who's in The Runarounds cast? Pamela Littky/Prime Video The Runarounds cast features: Lilah Pate as Sophia Kinney

as Sophia Kinney Marley Aliah as Ruthie Bender

as Ruthie Bender Maximo Salas as Pete Atuna

as Pete Atuna William Lipton as Charlie Cooper

as Charlie Cooper Axel Ellis as Neil Crosby

as Neil Crosby Kelley Pereira as Amanda Marfa

as Amanda Marfa Jesse Golliher as Wyatt Wsong

as Wyatt Wsong Jeremy Yun as Topher Park

as Topher Park Zendé Murdock as Bez Willis

Where was The Runarounds filmed? Jackson Lee Davis/Prime Video Filming for The Runarounds began in August 2024 and locations included Wilmington, North Carolina.

How many episodes are in The Runarounds? Jackson Lee Davis/Prime Video The Runarounds will have 8 episodes total, and unlike The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, they'll drop all at once. That way, you can binge the whole season if you want!

Are The Runarounds a real band? Jackson Lee Davis/Prime Video Yes, the coolest part about the show is that it features members of the real band The Runarounds, who were featured in season 3 of Outer Banks!

Not ready for summer to end? Here are 6 Summer Romance Shows you can watch right now.