Is This Makeup Revolution Charlotte Tilbury Dupe Just As Good As The OG?
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
We’re back with some more beauty dupe action! The latest swap at the moment is Makeup Revolution’s Bright Light Face Glow. It’s a skin tint, and is said to emulate what the Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter does best (hello, glow!) – but at a way more affordable price point. If you like to rock glowy makeup looks, you’ve absolutely come to the right place. Let’s get into all the selling points of this skin tint to break down the dupe!
Price
While the OG is $49, this Makeup Revolution Charlotte Tilbury dupe is only $12, making it the cheapest dupe on the market (especially considering the very-similar e.l.f. Flawless Filter dupe, which is priced a little more at $14). The brand’s mission is to “deliver revolutionary and quality products at affordable prices,” which we can’t really argue with.
Wear
The Bright Light Face Glow is meant to be versatile, much like the Charlotte Tilbury product. The wear is weightless enough to feel like a primer, but it still has a touch of color to enhance your natural skin.
There are several ways to use the Makeup Revolution Charlotte Tilbury Dupe: on its own as a sheer base, under foundation for brighter, fuller coverage, mixed in with foundation for more glow, or as a highlighter to illuminate the high points of the face (like the cheekbones, forehead, nose, and cupid’s bow).
TikTok user @gracebmakeupdetailed what actually applying and wearing the product is like in a review video.
“It’s got a little bit of coverage to it, but it’s also that really natural sheen when it’s blended out,” she says. “I love it because it’s really lightweight, so blendable, creamy, and doesn't actually have that glitter in it, it’s just a really subtle soft sheen.”
@makeupobsessedmommy3 also showed the product to viewers, comparing it to another very popular Charlotte Tilbury dupe, the e.l.f. Flawless Filter dupe.
“I wouldn't consider this a foundation,” she says. “It’s luminous, very very sheer.”
Comparing the Makeup Revolution product to the e.l.f. one, she noted that “you can’t tell a difference. They do the exact same thing.”
Packaging
This Makeup Revolution Charlotte Tilbury Dupe has definitely taken a lot of inspiration from the original product. Similar to the Flawless Filter, the Bright Light Face Glow boasts a chunky wand applicator that allows for easier application. The product listing claims that this larger wand lets you achieve tint and glow in “just one swipe,” but that likely will depend on just how much coverage you like from your base makeup.
The Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter comes in a glass bottle containing 1.0 fl oz of product. The Makeup Revolution Bright Light Face Glow comes in a plastic with 0.77 fl oz of product. Some makeup enthusiasts have complained that the print on the Tilbury packaging rubs off quickly. We haven’t seen any packaging woes surrounding the Makeup Revolution skin tint yet.
Both the Makeup Revolution and the Charlotte Tilbury products are vegan and cruelty-free.
Shades
The Makeup Revolution Charlotte Tilbury Dupe comes in five different shades: Gleam Light, Illuminate Medium, Luminous Deep, Lustre Medium Light, and Radiance Tan, while the Flawless Filter is available in twelve shades.
Makeup Revolution customers and those who are simply curious about the dupe have expressed concern for the limited shade range – we feel the same.
“It is 2023 and there are only FIVE shades in this product. Makeup should be able to be used by every skin tone,” an Instagram commenter wrote. “This product does not offer inclusion. Please do better.”
Others have been left wondering where the deeper shades are, and when (or if) they’ll be coming to shelves.
The twelve shades from Charlotte Tilbury appear to have a wider range of undertones, so it might be easier to find your color match by the array of warm, cool, or neutral shades. The line also has three deep shades, instead of just the one.
The Makeup Revolution product doesn’t list any color information other than the shade names, making it a bit hard to potentially determine the correct undertones in the skin tint. From the looks of it, all five shades also appear to be warm-toned.
Sign up for our newsletter for more beauty dupe comparisons!
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lead image via Makeup Revolution.
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.